Your favourite prestige, millennial-driven drama series MTV Shuga is back for its highly anticipated sixth season. After a year long hiatus for a South African edition, it is making a major comeback to Nigeria where it will focus on a number of issues facing young Nigerians today. Fusing family planning, contraception, HIV prevention and sexual health education and highlighting the incidence of gender-based violence, the new MTV Shuga season centers around topics relevant to the modern African society, especially urban youth culture.

Its third and fourth season were filmed in Nigeria, with Tiwa Savage, Emmanuel Ikubese, Adesua Etomi and Dorcas Shola-Fapson all featuring. South Africa was the location for its emotionally exhausting and entertaining fifth season, so the show’s return to Nigeria is a big deal. Sharon Ezeamaka, Olumide Oworu, Timini Egbuson and Jemima Osunde will all reprise their roles. Uzoamaka Aniunoh and Emeka Nwagbaraocha are the new faces, and a host of others that were successful at the public auditions.

The hit show, which focuses on the lives of young African millennials as they navigate through adolescence, has been broadcast in over 61 countries across the world, showing on 179 channels and reaching over 720 million people. Season six has award-winning writer and filmmaker Chris Ihidero as director, including Tope Oshin, Tolulope Ajayi and Ishaya Bako. You can watch the teaser for MTV Shuga Naija below.