[The Church Blog] Pastor Adeboye will be 76 in March. And we will be turning up!

It’s been 5 years. 6, this year, since the Marathon Messiah’s Praise the World’s longest non-stop annual gospel musical event, began at the Redemption Camp; home to the Redeemed Christian church of God.

The background idea behind the event was simple; as a birthday gift to appreciate God for His mercies and faithfulness over the life of Pastor Adeboye, and as a gospel musical event that will birth a new pattern of worship in this dispensation.

From inception in 2012, participants of the event have increased in geometric progression from local to international and from a few hundreds of people to several thousands of live worshippers and millions of viewers on both local and international TV channels and digital channels.

The theme of this year’s edition of the Marathon Messiah’s Praise is “The Great Redeemer”. The theme reflects the miraculous and unquestionable way that God has brought our Father-in-the-Lord, Pastor E.A. Adeboye this far. It also reflects on the ability of God to use Marathon Messiah’s Praise to birth a new pattern of Praise/Worship in our age.

Although, Marathon Messiah’s Praise prides itself on not being about the worship leader, the line up of worship leaders features top music ministers like Nathaniel Bassey, Efe Nathan, Dunsin Oyekan, Bola Are, Beejay Sax, Kunle Ajayi amongst several others.

76 hours Marathon Messiah’s Praise will hold across 20 Countries in six different continents of the world; Nigeria, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Belgium, United Arab Emirates, South Africa and Australia and so on.

It will kick-off on the 26th of February 2017 by 11:00 am at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp in Nigeria and go on for 76 straight hours celebrating his 76 years on earth.

From 2016 when the event went global, it increased to three platforms in three different countries and became the first musical event in the world that will virtually connect stages in different countries and create both live and virtual worship experience at the same time. However, 76 Hours will be taking a different dimension as Nigeria will hold full 76 Hours non-stop without sharing the stage with other countries, while countries outside Nigeria will share 76 Hours among themselves.

In Nigeria, the stage will be set at the Youth Centre, Redemption Camp, Lagos, Nigeria and will run for 3 days and 4 hours non-stop. For the Diaspora, there will be about 15 stages across 15 countries where the 76 Hours will be rationed among the stages and will run concurrently with the stage in Nigeria.

Pastor Adeboye will be 76 this march. The question is; will you be turning up?