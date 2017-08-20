“The media in Lagos is fond of spreading falsehood about us” | IPOB reacts to reports that it has withdrawn threats to boycott Anambra election

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, through his media aide, Darlington Chukwubuikem Okolie has denied reports that the group withdrawn its threats to boycott the Anambra governorship election scheduled to hold in November.

As reported, Mr Kanu, IPOB and a non-governmental organisation (Ala-Igbo International) had met and it was resolved that the group would hold to stop the election, though, negotiations on other matters were still ongoing.

However, according to Sahara Reporters, Mr Kanu said IPOB would call for a boycott of the election unless the Nigerian government approved a referendum to enable people in the South-East Nigeria to vote on breaking away as a separate nation.

Mr Chukwubuikem also confirmed that IPOB had not withdrawn its decision.

“Whoever said that [there has been a shift in IPOB’s position] is telling lies. The media in Lagos is fond of spreading falsehood about us. Nnamdi Kanu can never go back on his word. There will be no election in Anambra. There is nothing anybody can do about this. Any media that is reporting that Nnamdi Kanu has withdrawn his call to boycott Anambra elections is simply practicing false reportage,” said the IPOB leader’s media aide.