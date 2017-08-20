APC relies on propaganda as a ploy to deceive Nigerians – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) through the national publicity secretary, Dayo Adeyeye has asked Nigerians not to digest anything the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) says anymore.

According to TheCable, Adeyeye said the APC had nothing more to offer Nigerians, and that the party only “relies on unbridled propaganda as a ploy to deceive Nigerians”.

According to him, the commitment of the PDP to restructuring the country is obvious in the 2014 national conference called by former President Goodluck Jonathan, of which recommendations were made for an amendment to the Constitution.

He said the APC was absent at the conference and had refused to implement the recommendations from the exercise.

Adeyeye said the new interest of the APC in restructuring was a plan to hoodwink Nigerians ahead of the 2019 elections, because “restructuring was never a part of the party’s 2015 campaign promises”.

He added that the interest of the PDP is “support for the restructuring of the system of governance in the country to ensure more functional and efficient governance at all tiers of government”.