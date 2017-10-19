“The PDP will not die, either Obasanjo joins us or not” – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it will not force former President Olusegun Obasanjo to return to the party.

It said it would respect the decision of the former President, but added that whether he returned or not, it (the party) would not die.

Background:

Obasanjo met with Makarfi in Abeokuta but, later said he would not return to his vomit.

Reaction:

The spokesperson for the PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye said, “He has said it before (that he won’t return to the party). We are not going to force him. No individual is bigger than the party. Obasanjo has the right to hold his opinion. But the PDP will not die, either he joins us or not. We respect his opinion. There’s nothing to say more than that. He is an individual and we respect him.”