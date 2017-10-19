“The PDP will not die, either Obasanjo joins us or not” – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it will not force former President Olusegun Obasanjo to return to the party.
It said it would respect the decision of the former President, but added that whether he returned or not, it (the party) would not die.
Background:
Obasanjo met with Makarfi in Abeokuta but, later said he would not return to his vomit.
Reaction:
- The spokesperson for the PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye said, “He has said it before (that he won’t return to the party). We are not going to force him. No individual is bigger than the party. Obasanjo has the right to hold his opinion. But the PDP will not die, either he joins us or not. We respect his opinion. There’s nothing to say more than that. He is an individual and we respect him.”
1 Comment
You have said it before that he won.t return to his vomit and POLLUTED DECAYING PARTY still force their way to beg him to return to his vomit. One thing is certain which OBJ has realise that the GEJ, led LOOTERS deciples wants to use him to secure extended amnesty after 2019. PDP at the same time negotiating secretly with an ELEPHANT ROGUE IN APC to be their flagbearer as PDP lacks credible manpower to foist to nigerians come 2019 as all the rumuored aspirants are KUJE PRISON bound on or before or after 2019. BABA OBJ has since 2014 torned the once LOOTERS GLORIFIED UMBRELLA beyond repair, No amount of looted fund from GEJ/WIFE/WIKE/FAYOSE/ATIKU/FFK/SARAKI etc can patch the torned pieces of GLORIFIED LOOTERS UMBRELLA.