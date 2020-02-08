The rise of Tems, living with dementia in Nigeria, Igbo etymology – Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

#OccupyLagos: Awaiting the peoples’ marathon – Kunle Wizeman Ajayi

Glaringly, Lagosians must stand up to stop the pains and hardships the Tinubu hegemony is fostering on people severely. We must ask them to provide real jobs and not destroying self works. The false arguments of Okada being used for crimes are defeatist as it shows the unseriousness of the hegemony to make Lagos a Mega City.

Assistant Madams is the show everyone loves to hate – Samson Toromade

Assistant Madams cannot be accused of lacking imagination. In fact, the problem is that it has too much imagination that it has no idea what to do with it all and ends up soiling itself with an unending cringefest. The minute the show starts, it embarks on a race to the bottom, and every time it finds itself in a hole, it keeps digging.

Screenwriting with Kehinde Joseph – Isaac

Your script can never find its potentials in the hands of a director (and her team) who are artistically/creatively beneath the material. Since film is an assembly line of sorts, the final product is only as good as each sum that ultimately makes the whole. If one stage is low – Costume Design, Wardrobe, Lights – the overall quality drops. So, here I am listening to podcasts, absorbing video tutorials and watching films. Is everyone else in the team stacking up knowledge (and therefore power) in their individual departments?

The names of women like my mother – Innocent Chizaram Ilo

My mother is not alone in the myriad of Igbo women who have changed their names, who are changing their names right now (if you are reading this on a day that courts and newspaper offices are open), and who will change their names because of marriage.

‘Pockets of memory’: Living with Dementia in Nigeria – Kemi Falodun

Before she started to forget things, Elizabeth Mustafa was relearning how to walk. Her diabetic foot ulcer had gotten out of control and her right leg had been amputated.

Leaning on her four-wheeled walker, she would try to manoeuvre herself around the house as someone, usually her daughter-in-law Victoria, accompanied her, watching, guiding, removing objects from her path.

Tems is on a mission to take over – Ify Obi

Tems wants to take on the world. The de facto leader of the Rebel Gang, as her fans call themselves, is determined to remain true to herself by consistently keeping things light while pursuing her undying love for music. “I’m literally just trying to chill. You see me here drinking tea. This is like my second water,” she mentions.