Meet the Nine InterswitchSPAK 2.0 Finalists

In February 2019, the InterswitchSPAK portal was opened for secondary schools to register their science students in Grade 11(SS2) for the InterswitchSPAK2.0 National Science Competition.

InterswitchSPAK2.0 began with a national qualifying examination, with 17,460 students from private and public secondary schools nationwide registering. Of the lot, the top 81 students were selected to compete in the InterswitchSPAK 2.0 TV Show. The TV show included a Masterclass, an Innovation Challenge and TV Quiz show. After 14 episodes of mentoring, collaborations, competition and elimination, the top 81 students were reduced to nine finalists who would contend for the 12.5 million scholarship prize.

It is therefore a great pleasure to introduce these budding scientists competing for the bragging right as ‘Nigeria’s Best Science Student.’

Dabira Akinyemi is a 15-year-old student of The Ambassadors College, Ota, Ogun Sate. She is excited about being in the finals and hopes to win the coveted grand prize. She shared her experience during the competition and reveal that she really enjoyed working with her teammates in Team Earth. Dabira would like to be a medical doctor in future because she wants to make good health services cheaper and easily accessible to people.

Her hobbies are reading, dancing and singing.

15-year-old Deborah Ajao is a student of The Lagoon Secondary School, Lekki, Lagos State. Deborah was a member of Team Plutoand is grateful that Interswitch brought her onto a platform through which they are driving the importance of science to national development.

Deborah will like to be an inventor in future. She equally enjoys reading and listening to music.

Deborah’s science mentors are her lesson teachers.

Abdul-RahmanAdekunle Adeniji – is a 15-year-old student of A.D.S Comprehensive College, Saki, Oyo State. Abdul-Rahman will like to be a medical doctor. His hobbies include solving scientific problems and reading. Abdul-Rahman’s science mentor is Mr. Tramiyu and Dr Ballo.

Mercy Oyetayo is a 14-year-old student from Staff Secondary School, FUTA, Ondo State. Mercy and her teammates (Team Jupiter) worked to proffer a more efficient voting process in Nigeria. She will like to be a Pharmacist. Her hobbies include reading, browsing and watching videos. Mercy’s science mentor is Ben Carson.

Oluwatobi Ojo is a 15-year-old student from Apt Scholars Universal College, Ota, Ogun State. Oluwatobi’s best subject is Chemistry. The Ogun state indigene will like to be an Electrical Engineer. Tobi loves to play football and watch Yoruba movies. Tobi’s science mentor is Mitchell Elegbe.

Onyekachi Madumere is a 15-year-old student from Scholars Universal Secondary school, Ota, Ogun State. Onyekachi will like to be an Electrical Engineer. When Onyekachi is not reading his science books, you are almost certain you will find him on the field playing football.

Oyindamola Aje is a 16-year-old student from Jesuit Memorial College, Port-Harcourt, Rivers State. While participating in the InterswitchSPAK competition, he specifically enjoyed the Innovation Challenge, as it provided an opportunity for him to delve into something he would not ordinarily do. Interestingly, Oyindamola will like to be a comic book writer or producer. His hobby is writing. Oyindamola’s science mentor is Mitchell Elegbe.

15-year-old John Areola is a student of Bibo-Oluwa Academy, Ilesha, Osun State. John will like to be an Electronic and Electrical Engineer . John who hails from Osun State, loves reading.

John’s science mentors are all his science teachers in school.

Again, from Bibo-Oluwa Academy, Ilesha, Osun State, is 15-year-old – Pelumi Owolabi. Pelumi’s hobby is reading and we hope his hobby comes to bear as he studies to become a medical doctor in the future.

Pelumi’s science mentors are his science teachers in school (Mr. Kehinde, Mr. Emmanuel, Mr. Sola, and Mr. Samuel).

The winning student will be granted a 7.5 Million Naira university Scholarship fund in any tertiary institution of his/her choice, along with a monthly stipend and a laptop. The first and second runner up will get 4 Million and 1 Million Naira scholarship funds respectively, in addition, they will be given a laptop each.

Aren’t you curious to know which of the nine students gets the coveted prize? Grab a seat in front of your TV set on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 7pm and tune in to DSTV Channel 154. And in case you miss that, tune in to the following stations; AIT Network on Saturday (7pm) , TVC Lagos on Saturday (8pm) and Sunday (5:30), STV Jos on Sunday, (6pm), NTA Kano on Sunday (8pm), EBS Edo on Sunday (4pm), NTA Port-Harcourt on Sunday (5pm), DBS Asaba on Sunday (7pm) and OSRC Akure on Saturday ( 6pm).