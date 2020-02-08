You may also like

Our Journey Is Joy February 7, 2020

The Daily Vulnerable: Miss Red

by Fatima Allahnanan Mohammed I can never forget my first encounter with “Miss Red”. She showed up in red, the ...

Our Journey Is Joy February 6, 2020

The Daily Vulnerable: Shameful period

by Fatima Allahnanan “You shouldn’t have given it to him!” That was the reply I got when I sent the gateman ...

Our Journey Is Joy February 5, 2020

The Daily Vulnerable: On time

I don’t believe that time alone heals all things. I think that time meets our decisions, the environment, and aspirations ...

Our Journey Is Joy February 4, 2020

Don’t postpone your rest | The Daily Vulnerable

by Ore Fakorede There’s a foolish pride in pushing ourselves as far as we think we can go. The thing is, ...

Our Journey Is Joy February 3, 2020

The Daily Vulnerable: A glorious, blazing sun

by Arit Okpo Woke up feeling grey… Spirit itchy… upset and not sure why. I take the time to think through ...

Our Journey Is Joy February 1, 2020

The Daily Vulnerable: How will you measure your life?

We seem to have a consensus that success is defined differently by each person, and what we all consider important ...

