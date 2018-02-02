The Sexuality Blog: The Lagos state government just opened special sexual offences courts
While you might have your grievances with the Lagos state government and how it has treated disadvantaged persons within the…Read More
Sex. Sexuality. Gender.
While you might have your grievances with the Lagos state government and how it has treated disadvantaged persons within the…Read More
Big Brother Nigeria is the gift that keeps on giving. Last weekend, during the launch of the new season of…Read More
One of the biggest news stories of the last week was the surprise suspension of Maria Ude Nwachi. Nwachi is…Read More
This was originally published on Medium by Miss Wura Abulatan. We think the message she conveys here is important in…Read More
Thanks to the #MeToo movement, millions of women have been able to come forward and tell their stories about sexual…Read More
Far too many parts of a woman’s life seem to be up for negotiation these days. We try to negotiate…Read More
A few months ago, we wrote about how Nigerian sexists, misogynists and sexual assaulters need to stay in Nigeria if…Read More
Many underestimate and even outrightly dismiss Hollywood award shows. And their distrust is understandable, it is true that the film…Read More
The president of Tanzania, Robert Magufuli was hailed as a revolutionary when he took office a few years ago. He…Read More
The first week of 2018 has been rife with stories around transwomen. However, unlike 2017’s transwomen stories where we debated…Read More
You might not have seen this but the hashtag CoolMenDontBuySex has been trending in certain communities on Twitter, two groups…Read More
Much of the hatred and bias that sexual minorities face stems from a lack of representation and a lack of…Read More
OLIC is well underway and we have a few questions. We constantly complain that the Nigerian government doesn’t seem to…Read More
It is not often that we get someone as read Chude Jideonwo give an extensive, exhaustive examination of our attitudes…Read More
Nigerian American journalist Chike Frankie Edozien left Nigeria to go to university in the United States at age 19, he…Read More
For past wrongs and the unjust treatment of LGBTQ2 Canadians, we apologize and promise to keep working to fight inequality….Read More
I guess this is the last thing you’d expect to happen in Lagos, but it is actually happening. Lagos is…Read More
If you’ve been following the entertainment and gossip blogs, then you’ll know Toke Makinwa is back in the news. This…Read More
We have been hard on Nigerian celebrities here on the Sexuality Blog and rightly so. While they have not chosen…Read More
The Human Rights, Sexuality and The Law Summit organized by The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERS) and the Equality Hub…Read More
Two days ago, after a unofficial coup, intense pressure by members of his party and the international community and a…Read More
For LGBT film makers, the film festival circuit has become an alternative sanctuary of sorts. The film festival circuit in…Read More
The Ake Books and Art Festival 2017 is arguably the biggest literary Festival in West Africa, drawing thousands of book…Read More
On Thursday, 16 November 2017, When We Speak of Nothing, the debut novel by Olumide Popoola, was launched in Lagos, Nigeria,…Read More
At this point you can almost depend on the Kenyan director of the Kenyan Film Classification Board, KFCB to be…Read More
Giovanni Melton had always known he was gay. His sexuality wasn’t something he could hide either, and much younger than…Read More
According to reports, there are literally no families in Edo state that have not been directly affected the Edo/Italy trafficking-sex…Read More
What a difference a year can make. It has been approximately a year since President Donald Trump was elected into office…Read More
Here at the Sexuality Blog, we won’t even pretend that we are against sex work. It would be hypocritical for…Read More
It is naive to think that the restrictive laws we impose on the bodies and sexualities of women do not…Read More