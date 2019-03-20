The spirit of homosexuality was burnt out in this Facebook user, as part of efforts to prove that straight people are stupid

A Facebook user on Tuesday has revealed that his family took him to a church to burn out the spirit homosexuality in him. The young man, who wanted to remain anonymous, told our sources after the burning out ritual that it was his family idea, which he went along with because they assured him it won’t be dangerous. A candle, which was soaked in a mixture of vinegar, lime, ash, dried and then subsequently dedicated to God, was placed on the man’s head to burn out the spirit of homosexuality. It was a gathering of his friends and family, and also well-wishers, hoping that this evil spirit from the time of Sodom and Gomorrah would be banished from him forever.

The father of the man, who wasn’t fluent in English, spoke through an interpreter and said he was doing this to prove that straight people are stupid and that it was nothing to be ashamed of. ”Stupidity is in our blood, and as straight people we need to keep proving it every time, everywhere, in whatever we do. It’s our identity and we need to stop running away from it. My son has been cured and he’d go on to marry a woman and give us children, lots of children. And he has our stupidity to thank for that.”

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

