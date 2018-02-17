The ‘spiritual’ disappearance of N36m from JAMB office, Army places bounty on Boko Haram leader Shekau and, other stories that drove conversation this week

These are the stories that drove conversation this week.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) concluded its investigations into the December 2015 massacre of members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

The office of the prosecutor at the war crimes tribunal reached its preliminary conclusion into the killings in December 2017, submitted its findings to the Nigerian government and demanded explanations about the incident.

The ICC said the attack on IMN members, which was carried out by the Nigerian Army and condemned by human rights voices across the world, violated international statutes on human rights.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it had suspended its employee, Philomena Chieshe, on account of N36 million which was reported to have been swallowed by a snake in the board’s office in Makurdi, Benue.

JAMB Head of Information, Fabian Benjamin said the board was taking her through other disciplinary measures while security agencies were investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, JAMB has described the viral story of a Snake swallowing N36 million as a case of cock and bull.

Benjamin said the Snake dimension is an attempt to cover a pure case of criminality and fraud.

Also, Chieshe has denied reports that she said N36 million was swallowed by a snake.

In an interview with CNN, Chieshe said she has not been questioned about the money.

“I wonder why they are personalising the case? I did not say any money was swallowed by a snake,” she said.

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Kingsley Moghalu, announced that he was consulting widely to run for the presidency in 2019.

Moghalu told political correspondents in Lagos that time had come for technocrats, intellectuals and experienced people to take power from Nigeria’s career politicians.

The Nigerian Army has said information at its disposal revealed that Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau now disguises as a woman in an effort to escape from the Theatre of Operation.

Army Spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, in a statement said Shekau has abandoned his followers.

In line with that, the Army has promised a N3 million cash reward for credible information on the hideout of Shekau.

This would be the third bounty placed on the Boko Haram leader since 2012.

Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka has said he would tell President Muhammadu Buhari, he is in a trance, if he gets the opportunity to speak with him.

In a Press Conference in Lagos, Prof Soyinka listed some of the errors of Buhari’s administration as the clashes between farmers and herdsmen and reinstatement of Usman Yusuf, executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

He also challenged the Federal Government to set a date when herdsmen would be disarmed.

Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West) has said he is not afraid to go to prison.

Melaye said this on the floor of the Senate while speaking about the charges filed against him by the Federal Government for giving false information about his alleged attempted assassination.

The Senator argued that those who attempted to kill him in April were paraded by the police.

An All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, Bola Ahmed Tinubu enjoined former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former military president Gen. Ibrahim Babangida to retire and “allow us to move our country forward”.

Obasanjo, in a statement, slammed the Muhammadu Buhari administration and “advised the President not to seek re-election”.

Babangida followed suit with a controversial statement which was also not complimentary to the Buhari administration.

Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Rogers Nicholas has said Boko Haram insurgents have returned to places captured by the Nigerian Army.

He said this on Wednesday, during a press conference in Maiduguri, Borno.

Nicholas said the army has been pursuing members of the sect around the forest.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has queried the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris over the arrest and detention of the Elombah brothers, who are journalists.

Both brothers and six other men were arrested at their Anambra residence on January 1, 2018, reportedly on the orders of Idris.

Timothy Elombah was detained for 25 days for allegedly publishing an unfavourable article against Ibrahim.

Festus Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), wrote a petition to Osinbajo over the arrest.

It was learnt that the IGP has been asked to respond to the petition.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha said President Buhari will continue in office in 2019.

“We don’t have an alternative to President Buhari for now. He will continue. The politics of this nation is no more the politics of money or do-or-die … Anybody who wants to lead this nation must make sacrifices. Buhari has already transformed and changed the image of leadership and that of our leaders in this country both locally and internationally,” he said.