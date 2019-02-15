Article

The trailer for election season movie ‘Code Wilo’ will give you all the violence you can bear

Nollywood has since aligned itself with this current election season than ever before, giving us movies and short films that lucidly portray the spectrum of our political atmosphere, from party politics to election violence and women throwing their hat into the political ring.

With Code Wilo, a movie directed by Mike-Steve Adeleye and from the producers of The Eve, the same themes appear: the abduction of a female gubernatorial candidate whose kidnapping has caused an uproar, and the movie shows that there will be carnage. In one particular scene, a group of armed soldiers open fire at civilians held up in a room. It’s somewhat violent, the deadly, incandescent spark of gunfire, the bodies dropping. Ace actor Alex Usifo, long time no see, still speaks in that growling, vaguely menacing baritone of his. Eucharia Anunobi is also in the cast ensemble, looking quietly regal, though I wish the trailer had showed her doing something. To show Eucharia and not capture a glimpse of her talent on screen is sort of a waste.

Eucharia Anunobi in a still of upcoming movie ‘Code Wilo’

Code Wilo also stars Zack Orji, Gabriel Afolayan, Kalu Ikeagwu, Bikiya Grahma-Douglas and more. Shot mainly in Balyesa, Code Wilo seems like just the perfect movie of the election season and we are still expecting one more trailer at least. No release date of the movie has been announced.

