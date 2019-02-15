Article

Davido is set become the first Nigerian panelist on ‘Comedy Central Roast’

Comedy Central Roast is a popular American TV series which features a selected panel, made up of the celebrity’s peers as well as popular comedians, who comically trash the ‘honoured guest’ both personally and professionally. And our very own pop star Davido is headed straight there, set to become the first Nigerian panelist on the show.

Since 2010, Comedy Central affiliates outside the United States including Africa, producing their own ‘roasts’, you know, like Big Brother Africa and Lip Sync Africa and whatnot. Previously ‘roasted’ celebrities include William Shatner, Bruce Willis, Flavor Flav, Pamela Anderson, David Hasselhoff, and Denis Leary. But the focus here is the African version which will be in South Africa, where rapper AKA will be roasted. Yikes! Joining Davido as a panelist include celebrities like Pierre and Moshe, Francois Van Coke, Mark Fish, Nina Hastie, Moonchild Sanelly, Joey Rasdien, Papa Penny and South African actress Pearl Thusi aka The Roast Master.

 “I’m such a big fan of Comedy Central, this is going to be a hilarious night. I’m ready, Africa are you ready? This is a Roast so nothing is off limits!” Davido said about the show. The Comedy Central Roast of AKA, which is initiated by Viacom International Media Networks Africa, will hold at the Teatro at Montecasino, Johannesburg, South Africa on February 21, 2019.

Tags: , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo February 15, 2019

The trailer for election season movie ‘Code Wilo’ will give you all the violence you can bear

Nollywood has since aligned itself with this current election season than ever before, giving us movies and short films that ...

Bernard Dayo February 15, 2019

The Big 5: Police nab 17 sacks containing thumb-printed ballots in Kano; We’ll retire Atiku from politics on Saturday – Tinubu | Other top stories

Here the stories you should be monitoring today: Police nab 17 sacks containing thumb-printed ballots in Kano The police in ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 14, 2019

2019 election: More than a choice between APC and the opposition | Full text of President’s broadcast to the nation

Few hours before the close of the window for the 2019 election campaigns, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday addressed the ...

Bernard Dayo February 14, 2019

President Buhari promises free and fair elections and urges Nigerians to ”choose wisely” in national broadcast

President Buhari on Thursday evening addressed Nigerians in a live broadcast ahead of Saturday’s presidential polls. Buhari, who is also ...

Bernard Dayo February 14, 2019

The Late 5: Troops kill 11 insurgents, recover ammunition in Adamawa; NYSC DG warns corps members to avoid breaking electoral law | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Troops kill 11 insurgents, recover ammunition in Adamawa The Nigerian Army on ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 14, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 14th of February

Follow the link to read the story on YNaija:     #NigeriaDecides: President Buhari to address the nation at 7pm ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail