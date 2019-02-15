Davido is set become the first Nigerian panelist on ‘Comedy Central Roast’

Comedy Central Roast is a popular American TV series which features a selected panel, made up of the celebrity’s peers as well as popular comedians, who comically trash the ‘honoured guest’ both personally and professionally. And our very own pop star Davido is headed straight there, set to become the first Nigerian panelist on the show.

Since 2010, Comedy Central affiliates outside the United States including Africa, producing their own ‘roasts’, you know, like Big Brother Africa and Lip Sync Africa and whatnot. Previously ‘roasted’ celebrities include William Shatner, Bruce Willis, Flavor Flav, Pamela Anderson, David Hasselhoff, and Denis Leary. But the focus here is the African version which will be in South Africa, where rapper AKA will be roasted. Yikes! Joining Davido as a panelist include celebrities like Pierre and Moshe, Francois Van Coke, Mark Fish, Nina Hastie, Moonchild Sanelly, Joey Rasdien, Papa Penny and South African actress Pearl Thusi aka The Roast Master.

“I’m such a big fan of Comedy Central, this is going to be a hilarious night. I’m ready, Africa are you ready? This is a Roast so nothing is off limits!” Davido said about the show. The Comedy Central Roast of AKA, which is initiated by Viacom International Media Networks Africa, will hold at the Teatro at Montecasino, Johannesburg, South Africa on February 21, 2019.