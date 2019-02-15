Article

The Late 5: 66 killed in Kaduna on Election Eve; IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu calls off election boycott | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

66 killed in Kaduna on Election Eve

The Kaduna state government, Friday evening, disclosed that 66 persons were killed by unknown gunmen in Kajuru local government of Kaduna state, less than twenty four hours to the conduct of the presidential and parliamentary elections. A statement issued by the spokesman to the governor of Kaduna state, Samuel Aruwan, said already, security agencies are on the trail of the assailants.

ECOWAS deploys 200 observers for elections

ECOWAS has deployed 200 election observers across the six geopolitical zones of the country ahead of Saturday’s presidential and national assembly elections.

This was made known at a briefing by the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission to Nigeria on Friday in Abuja.

Trump declares national emergency to build wall

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will declare a national emergency in order to build a wall on the US-Mexico border without funding from Congress, a rare step immediately slammed by Democrats as an unlawful “power grab.”

Trump made the declaration after agreeing to a spending measure that will keep federal agencies operational through September 30 — a relief for lawmakers who had fretted about the possibility of a second crippling government shutdown.

FG orders closure of Nigeria’s borders from 12 noon Friday

The federal government has ordered the shut down of all land borders from noon on Friday to noon on Sunday. This order was contained in a statement by the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau.

IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu calls off election boycott

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has called off the election boycott order he had issued his supporters in the South East. Mazi Kanu, in a statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said due to “our terms and conditions had been met by those wishing us to lift the ban on voting, it was unanimously agreed that the boycott should be lifted.”

 

