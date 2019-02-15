Today’s Noisemakers: Onye Nkuzi, Imoh Umoren, Henry Okelue, others

Here are the ones we saw today:
If Katsina State records “98% PVC collection rate” and other people in other states, who took pains to register for PVCs are being told “their PVCs are not ready, come back in March”;
Then INEC is either deliberately or through sheer incompetence, destroying democracy in Nigeria
— Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) February 15, 2019
Your parents are not ALWAYS right. Don’t let people mislead you into doing the wrong things
— Imoh (@ImohUmoren) February 15, 2019
If you must take part in election violence, then do it on Twitter. Tweet in an angry tone,type in CAPS, burn down TLs, run away with Twitter election results, move with a mob to go disagree with someone’s tweet. But please don’t instigate or take part in offline election violence
— HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) February 15, 2019
Person wey dem tap for yansh like am, na person wey dey Twitter dey feel the pain.
— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 15, 2019
Spin a plot-twist so crazy our next president is neither Buhari nor Atiku…
— No-Balls-Susan (@junewants) February 15, 2019
