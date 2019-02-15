Today’s Noisemakers: Onye Nkuzi, Imoh Umoren, Henry Okelue, others

Here are the ones we saw today:

If Katsina State records “98% PVC collection rate” and other people in other states, who took pains to register for PVCs are being told “their PVCs are not ready, come back in March”;

Then INEC is either deliberately or through sheer incompetence, destroying democracy in Nigeria

— Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) February 15, 2019