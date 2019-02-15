Just In: Unknown gunmen kill 22 children, 44 others in Kaduna

At least 66 persons have been reported killed, and four wounded by unknown gunmen in Maro Gida and Iri communities in Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna.

According to reports, victims of the attack which is coming barely 24 hours to the Presidential and National Assembly election include 22 children and 12 women, while the four persons wounded were rescued alive by security agencies and are now receiving medical attention.

Speaking on the development, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, in a statement by his spokesperson confirmed the incident on Friday and disclosed that security agencies deployed to the area, have arrested some people in connection with the attacks, as he appealed to residents of the affected communities against instigating attacks or reprisals.

“Security agencies today reported the recovery of 66 bodies that were killed in attacks by criminal elements on various dispersed hamlets in the Maro Gida and Iri axis of Kajuru LGA. The settlements affected include Ruga Bahago, Ruga Daku, Ruga Ori, Ruga Haruna, Ruga Yukka Abubakar, Ruga Duni Kadiri, Ruga Shewuka and Ruga Shuaibu Yau.

“Government condemns the attacks and commiserates with the families of the victims. Security agencies have been deployed to the area and arrests have been made.

The killings are being investigated and residents are assured that indicted persons will be prosecuted.

“Residents of Kaduna State are enjoined to uphold peace and harmony, shun violence and allow the elections to be held in an atmosphere of calm. Any suspicious activity should be reported to the security agencies in person or through the following lines: 09034000060 and 08170189999,” the statement read.