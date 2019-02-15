Article

Just In: Unknown gunmen kill 22 children, 44 others in Kaduna

At least 66 persons have been reported killed, and four wounded by unknown gunmen in Maro Gida and Iri communities in Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna.

According to reports, victims of the attack which is coming barely 24 hours to the Presidential and National Assembly election include 22 children and 12 women, while the four persons wounded were rescued alive by security agencies and are now receiving medical attention.

Speaking on the development, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, in a statement by his spokesperson confirmed the incident on Friday and disclosed that security agencies deployed to the area, have arrested some people in connection with the attacks, as he appealed to residents of the affected communities against instigating attacks or reprisals.

“Security agencies today reported the recovery of 66 bodies that were killed in attacks by criminal elements on various dispersed hamlets in the Maro Gida and Iri axis of Kajuru LGA. The settlements affected include Ruga Bahago, Ruga Daku, Ruga Ori, Ruga Haruna, Ruga Yukka Abubakar, Ruga Duni Kadiri, Ruga Shewuka and Ruga Shuaibu Yau.

“Government condemns the attacks and commiserates with the families of the victims. Security agencies have been deployed to the area and arrests have been made. 

The killings are being investigated and residents are assured that indicted persons will be prosecuted.

“Residents of Kaduna State are enjoined to uphold peace and harmony, shun violence and allow the elections to be held in an atmosphere of calm. Any suspicious activity should be reported to the security agencies in person or through the following lines: 09034000060 and 08170189999,” the statement read.

 

Tags: ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo February 15, 2019

The Late 5: 66 killed in Kaduna on Election Eve; IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu calls off election boycott | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: 66 killed in Kaduna on Election Eve The Kaduna state government, Friday ...

Bernard Dayo February 15, 2019

The Big 5: Police nab 17 sacks containing thumb-printed ballots in Kano; We’ll retire Atiku from politics on Saturday – Tinubu | Other top stories

Here the stories you should be monitoring today: Police nab 17 sacks containing thumb-printed ballots in Kano The police in ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 14, 2019

2019 election: More than a choice between APC and the opposition | Full text of President’s broadcast to the nation

Few hours before the close of the window for the 2019 election campaigns, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday addressed the ...

Bernard Dayo February 14, 2019

President Buhari promises free and fair elections and urges Nigerians to ”choose wisely” in national broadcast

President Buhari on Thursday evening addressed Nigerians in a live broadcast ahead of Saturday’s presidential polls. Buhari, who is also ...

Bernard Dayo February 14, 2019

The Late 5: Troops kill 11 insurgents, recover ammunition in Adamawa; NYSC DG warns corps members to avoid breaking electoral law | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Troops kill 11 insurgents, recover ammunition in Adamawa The Nigerian Army on ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 14, 2019

#NigeriaDecides: President Buhari to address the nation at 7pm

Ahead of this Saturday’s presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday address the nation in a broadcast at 7pm with a repeat at 9pm. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail