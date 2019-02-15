Article

The YNaija Cover – the 15th of February

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo February 15, 2019

The Late 5: 66 killed in Kaduna on Election Eve; IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu calls off election boycott | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: 66 killed in Kaduna on Election Eve The Kaduna state government, Friday ...

Bernard Dayo February 15, 2019

Davido is set become the first Nigerian panelist on ‘Comedy Central Roast’

Comedy Central Roast is a popular American TV series which features a selected panel, made up of the celebrity’s peers ...

Bernard Dayo February 15, 2019

The trailer for election season movie ‘Code Wilo’ will give you all the violence you can bear

Nollywood has since aligned itself with this current election season than ever before, giving us movies and short films that ...

Bernard Dayo February 15, 2019

The Big 5: Police nab 17 sacks containing thumb-printed ballots in Kano; We’ll retire Atiku from politics on Saturday – Tinubu | Other top stories

Here the stories you should be monitoring today: Police nab 17 sacks containing thumb-printed ballots in Kano The police in ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 14, 2019

2019 election: More than a choice between APC and the opposition | Full text of President’s broadcast to the nation

Few hours before the close of the window for the 2019 election campaigns, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday addressed the ...

Bernard Dayo February 14, 2019

President Buhari promises free and fair elections and urges Nigerians to ”choose wisely” in national broadcast

President Buhari on Thursday evening addressed Nigerians in a live broadcast ahead of Saturday’s presidential polls. Buhari, who is also ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail