BREAKING: INEC announces postponement of NASS and Presidential elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced a reschedule of the February 16 National Assembly and Presidential elections to Saturday, February 23rd 2019, and the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections earlier scheduled for March 2nd to Saturday, March 9 2019,citing logistic concerns.

Chairman of the election management body, Professor Mahmood Yakub disclosed this at the commission’s Headquarters in Abuja during a at a short press briefing held early Saturday in company of INEC National Commissioners.

“Following a careful review of the implementation of its logistics and operational plan, and the determination to conduct free, fair, and credible elections, the commission came to the conclusion that proceeding with the elections as scheduled is no longer feasible.

“Consequently, the commission has decided to reschedule the Presidential and National Assembly elections to Saturday, 23 February 2019,” he said.

“Furthermore, the Governorship, State House of Assembly, and Federal Capital Territory Area Council elections are rescheduled to Saturday, 9 March, 2019.”

According to the INEC boss, the postponement will afford the commission the opportunity to address identified challenges in order to maintain the quality of the nation’s elections.

“This was a difficult decision for the commission to take but necessary for the successful delivery of the elections and the consolidation of our democracy,” he added.

A similar development had happened during the 2015 elections which saw it postponed by 8 weeks due to security concerns.

 

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

