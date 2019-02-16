EFCC arraigns Babachir Lawal over N544m grass-cutting scandal, Bill Clinton cancels trip to Nigeria ahead of elections and other stories that made the headlines this week

Here are the top stories that drove conversation this week

66 killed in Kaduna on Election Eve

The Kaduna state government, Friday evening, disclosed that 66 persons were killed by unknown gunmen in Kajuru local government of Kaduna state, less than twenty four hours to the conduct of the presidential and parliamentary elections. A statement issued by the spokesman to the governor of Kaduna state, Samuel Aruwan, said already, security agencies are on the trail of the assailants.

POB leader Nnamdi Kanu calls off election boycott

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has called off the election boycott order he had issued his supporters in the South East. Mazi Kanu, in a statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said due to “our terms and conditions had been met by those wishing us to lift the ban on voting, it was unanimously agreed that the boycott should be lifted.”

Buhari, Atiku, other presidential candidates sign second peace accord

President Muhammadu Buhari, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other candidates have signed a second peace accord ahead of Saturday’s presidential election. The presidential candidates signed the agreement on Wednesday at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Court grants ex-SGF Babachir Lawal, two others bail

An Abuja High Court has granted bail to the former Secretary-General of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and two others. The court on Wednesday granted them bail in the sum of N50m each with one surety.

Zamfara APC free to field candidates for elections, as Appeal Court dismisses suit

The Court of Appeal Sokoto Division on Wednesday dismissed the case filed by a member of the House of Representatives, Aminu Jaji, against the decision of a Zamfara High Court which recognised the primaries conducted by Zamfara APC for candidates in the upcoming general election. The appellate court dismissed the appeal after Jaji withdrew the case.

SDP expels Jerry Gana, suspends Donald Duke

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, has expelled Professor Jerry Gana and its Acting National Chairman Supo Shonibare with immediate effect. The party, which endorsed President Mohammadu Buhari for a second term last week, also suspended its Presidential candidate Donald Duke, accusing him of being critical of the party and disrespecting it. This was announced by SDP’s Director of Media and Publicity, Yemi Akinbode at a news briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

EFCC arraigns Babachir Lawal over N544m grass-cutting scandal

Sacked secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) Babachir Lawalhas been remanded in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Lawal is accused of benefiting illegally from the approval of N544,119,925.36 for the removal of invasive plant species and simplified irrigation. The former SGF will be be tried on a 10-count charge, alongside Hamidu David Lawal, Sulaiman Abubakar, Apeh John Monday, Rholavision Engineering Limited and Josmon Technologies Limited. A federal capital territory (FCT) high court ordered his detention after the commission arraigned him on Tuesday.

Nigerian Army appoints Nwachukwu, Sagir as military spokespersons

A major shake up has occurred in the Nigerian Army on Sunday with the appointment of new positions for senior military officers. John Agim, a brigadier-general and spokesperson for the Defence Headquarters since January 2018, has been removed. He was replaced by Onyema Nwachukwu, a colonel who was the spokesperson for the Nigerian Army operations in the Boko Haram war. Sagir Musa, a colonel, was appointed as acting spokesperson for the Nigerian Army. His predecessor, A.A. Yusuf, was transferred to Nigerian Army 82 Division in Enugu after spending barely four days as acting army spokesperson.

Bill Clinton cancels trip to Nigeria ahead of elections

Former US President, Bill Clinton, has cancelled his planned trip to Nigeria ahead of Saturday’s general elections, saying the visit could be “politicized.” Clinton was scheduled to visit the capital, Abuja, this week alongside Baroness Patricia Scotland, the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth. The planned trip was facilitated by the Kofi Annan Foundation and the National Peace Committee (NPC).

Nigeria military will break Boko Haram, ISIS Alliance – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has vowed that the Nigerian military will break the unholy alliance between the Boko Haram terrorists and Islamic State West Africa or ISWA. Buratai, a lieutenant-general, spoke on Monday in Abuja when he declared open a two-day maiden “Career planning and management’’ seminar for senior officers.