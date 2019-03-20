The trailer for ‘Love Is Yellow’ tries to be cool and edgy but doesn’t really pull it off

I have seen a great many Nollywood movie trailers, and I have decided that bad trailers is something that will plague the industry for a long time. Safe for a few, e.g Kemi Adetiba’s King of Boys, there’s actually no real efforts from filmmakers to make trailers that are cohesive, linear, and even enjoyable. The trailer for Kayode Kasumu’s upcoming movie Love Is Yellow tries to be clever: it features Shuga Naija star Timini Egbuson in a lead role, and at a point he breaks the fourth wall and asks, quite rhetorically: What is the Nigerian dream. Listen, this is the Nigerian dream…work hard, really, really hard.”

If I didn’t check the synopsis, I’d still be confused about what the movie is about. Why do I always have to go through this? It’s exhausting. An

Here’s the synopsis: Fighting for what you believe in can be one hell of a task but your life will only be hell if you never tried. Life serves us the good, bad and ugly in different colors. Love is yellow portrays the struggle and the pursuit of happiness in Lagos. Oladayo a tech entrepreneur finds a reason to shake off the dust from his once Shiny “Lagos Dream”.

OK, OK, so Egbuson is Oladayo, and he wears his character’s geeky persona in a scene where he’s wearing glasses and profusely thanking Mofe Duncan and Paul Utomi in an office. And of course, what’s a Nollywood movie without some romance? The movie has love in its title, after all. Enter Bimbo Ademoye, who potentially will play Oladayo’s love interest. There’s also a scene where Ademoye smiles meaninglessly, breaking the forth wall. You should see it and weep. Love Is Yellow is produced by Temilola Adebayo, Babs-Omotoye and Paul Utomi.