The United Methodist church is splitting from its African branches over gay marriage

Methodist

Religion is a powerful catalyst for social change. Its power to unite people around a singular cause and inspire selfless action has led to great change across the world. But religion can also cause significant rigidity in community and prevent people from being open to new ideas or prevent progressive change.

Christianity in Africa has questionable heritage, and many argue it was used as a tool for indoctrination during Europe’s colonial invasion of the continent. But it was also responsible for the spread of education and contemporary healthcare in Africa and Christian organizations continue to perform these roles. But they also have become political tools for the country’s many ethnic groups, and a pressure organization with significant influence over local politics. As such many African christian communities refuse to interrogate the version of Christianity that was sold to them, even when the countries that brought the religion are taking progressive steps to evolve their doctrine and practice to reflect the world in which they live today. We have seen this played out in many scenarios, most recently with the global Anglican church, which ordained its first openly gay bishop in 2016.

It seems this schism has spread to the United Methodist Church, who has over the last 5 years become embroiled in a growing debate about the organization’s stance on LGBTQ inclusion and same-sex marriage. The western caucus of the church after much deliberation has decided to embrace progressive values and publicly accept LGBT persons into its fold, offering them the same privileges as heterosexual couples. However, ‘traditionalist’ Methodists (a term used to describe the church’s congregation in Africa and East Asia) have rejected this new position and continue to oppose LGBT rights within the church.

Undeterred by this setback, the US congregations of the United Methodist church has suggested that its African churches be allowed to separate from the parent church and form an independent denomination, free to decide its own direction and doctrine. While this suggestion will be discussed formally and either ratified or rejected during the church’s annual conference in May, there are already moves underway to create the new denomination (which will comprise of churches in the USA and in Africa) and suggested $39 million dollar payout to ensure that the new denomination is legally removed from the parent church.

What does this mean for LGBT Africans within these Methodist congregations? Perhaps a sort of asylum system that allows them claim refuge with the new progressive parent denomination. Or they will be forced to conform to the new denomination’s strict rules that punish both queer people and members and leaders who support them. Whatever the case, it sends a clear message of where African churches stand on respecting the rights and autonomy of LGBT persons.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Editor January 7, 2020

The Opera News bubble has burst, but is anyone really surprised?

If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Hundreds of Nigerian journalists and writers across the country ...

Edwin Okolo January 7, 2020

Will Queercity be the podcast to finally break through for queer representation in Nigerian media?

Over the last 10 years, we have had a handful of queer-focused Nigerian-run media experiments. The longest-running and most successful ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq January 3, 2020

Kizz Daniel is a Star! Singer Rounds off 2019 with superstar performance at #KizzDanielLive

December 26, 2019 may have been just another day for most Nigerians but for fans that attended Kizz Daniel Live ...

Op-Ed Editor January 2, 2020

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Editor December 30, 2019

Shina Peters, Dbanj, Wande Coal and Zlatan join Alibaba January 1st 2020 concert

The growing list of A list artists confirmed for Alibaba’s January 1st 2020 retro themed concert continue to swell, legendary ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq December 11, 2019

Remy Martin unveils Remy Producers Ng collaboration song featuring Phyno

Premium cognac, Remy Martin, has unveiled the highly anticipated Remy Producers Trilogy collaboration song and music video featuring ace rapper ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail