The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend￼

The weekend is underway, and we've compiled the movies and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

The Recruit (Netflix)

After his charming role as a teen heartthrob in the To All the Boys movies, it seemed like Noah Centineo was about to become the next big thing in Hollywood. Since then, though, he’s kept a low profile and has only been seen as the superhero Atom Smasher in Black Adam.

In The Recruit, he returns to Netflix as a young CIA lawyer named Owen Hendricks to star in his own show. In Hendricks’s first week on the job, a threatening letter from a former asset turns his life completely upside down (Laura Haddock). She is going to tell everyone about the agency if they don’t clear her of a serious crime. Owen gets caught up in a dangerous international power game that sends him all over the world.

Far From Home (Netflix)

If you like TV shows like Gossip Girl and Elite, you should watch Far From Home, which takes place in the most wealthy part of Nigeria.

Netflix is no stranger to making good shows and putting the spotlight on the best African talent.

Far from home is described as a story about a poor teen who gets a prestigious scholarship to an elite school for the one percent and finds himself in the world of luxury.

Kindred (Hulu)

This series starring Mallori Johnson is based on Octavia Butler’s best-selling science fiction book from 1979. Dana James is a young Black woman who wants to be a writer. To follow her dreams, she moves to Los Angeles. But before she can settle in, she is violently pulled back and forth through time.

Dana is taken to a plantation from before the Civil War that has deep and surprising ties to her family. Her past and present are linked by relationships between people of different races that challenge long-held ideas. She must devise a strategy to stay alive during her extended stays in the past while ensuring that she can return to the present.

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Mystery (Netflix)

If you haven’t seen it yet, Will Arnett plays Detective Terry Seattle on the improv comedy/mystery show Murderville. In each episode, he works with celebrities to solve a different murder case.

In this special, Terry has to solve the most important case of all: who killed Santa? This time, he has two famous people, Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph, to help him. Like in other episodes, neither of them gets a script. They have to figure out who did it by making things up as they go along.

Black Adam (HBO Max)

Both critics and audiences didn’t like DC’s most recent movie. Which is a shame, because Dwayne Johnson was practically made to play a superhero (though that doesn’t mean he can’t in a different DC or Marvel project). If you didn’t see Black Adam in the theater, you can now do so from the comfort of your couch.

About 5,000 years ago, different gods gave Teth-Adam their powers, such as strength, speed, and stamina, and then locked him up. Adam is ready to take out his anger on the world when he is freed in the present day, but the Justice Society takes him in hand and helps him change into a force for good.

Avatar The Way of Water (Cinema)

Jake Sully and Ney’tiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora.

When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans.