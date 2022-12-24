The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend￼

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Emily in Paris season 3 (Netflix)

The bubbly, fluffy rom-com returns with fresh romantic and professional quandaries for the titular Emily, portrayed by Lilly Collins. She may be a little more at home in Paris and understand the language a little better, but season 3 brings new problems into her life. For one thing, she is working for two bosses at the same time. She is still working at Savoir for Madeline (Kate Walsh), but she is also joining Sylvie’s new company (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu).

And she’s still in a love triangle with hot chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and handsome British boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). Emily will have to decide on some hard things. And of course, ludicrous clothing styles to choose from.

The Witcher: Blood Origin (Netflix)

Blood Origin takes place 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher. It tells the untold story of how the first prototype Witcher was made. It happens during the important “Conjunction of the Spheres,” when the worlds of elves, monsters, and humans all merged into one. Michelle Yeoh, who might get an Oscar nomination for the great movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, shows off her action skills again as a nomadic sword elf.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

In this age of intellectual property, isn’t it great that one of the most popular franchises of the year is an original murder mystery based on Agatha Christie’s books? After the 2019 surprise hit, Glass Onion is the next movie in the Knives Out series. And, according to TG senior editor Henry T. Casey, it’s “a charming and rewatchable whodunit.”

Daniel Craig is the only actor who comes back. He plays the master detective Benoit Blanc again. Ed Norton plays a strange billionaire who invites him to a sunny island to play a murder mystery game with Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monae, Dave Bautista, and others. But when someone is actually killed, Blanc is asked to solve the case again.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

In 1999, the movie The Best Man showed that there were a lot of people who liked funny, interesting movies about Black people. The Best Man Holiday, which came out in 2013, was a follow-up to the hit. The story of Harper (Taye Diggs), Candy (Regina Hall), Quentin (Terrence Howard), Jordan (Nia Long), Lance (Morris Chestnut), Shelby (Melissa De Sousa), Robyn (Sanaa Lathan), and Murch (Harold Perrineau) will be finished in a limited series.

Quentin, who has been a bachelor for a long time, is finally getting married, so his friends are getting together to celebrate. The book Unfinished Business by Harper is being turned into a movie, which may cause just as much trouble as when it was first published.

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Plus)

Tom Cruise puts every bit of his daredevil personality into this sequel. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is a great test pilot, but he still likes to give his bosses trouble. Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky (Val Kilmer), who used to be his rival, gives him the job of training an elite group of Top Gun graduates for a dangerous mission. Miles Teller plays Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, whose father, Goose, was a friend of Maverick’s who died.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical (Netflix)

Roald Dahl’s 1988 novel, which tells the story of a precocious little girl with magical powers, has been adapted into a 1996 film (directed by Danny DeVito) and a stage musical that went on to win Tony and Olivier Awards. The latter is adapted into a movie musical, featuring most of the songs and a new closing number.

Matilda (Alisa Weird) has a sharp mind, a vivid imagination, and the world’s worst parents (Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough). With the encouragement of teacher Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch), Matilda begins to come up with her own fantastical stories. But her school’s tyrannical headmistress Miss Trunchbull (Emma Thompson) is determined to wipe out any and all creativity and fun.