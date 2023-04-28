The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Citadel (Prime Video)

Amazon’s latest $300 million espionage thriller, The Citadel, follows in the footsteps of other successful projects like Jack Ryan and Reacher. The story centers around the destruction of the global spy agency, Citadel, and two agents, Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), who are recruited to help prevent a world war by a former colleague (Stanley Tucci).

Streaming now on Prime Video

Peter Pan & Wendy (Disney Plus)

This live-action Peter Pan adaptation follows the classic J.M. Barrie play and 1953 animated Disney movie. Peter (Alexander Molony) and Tinker Bell (Yara Shahidi) lead Wendy Darling (Ever Gabo Anderson) and her brothers to Neverland, where they face off against the villainous Captain Hook (Jude Law) and his crew, including Mr. Smee (Jim Gaffigan).

Streaming now on Disney Plus

Fatal Attraction (Paramount Plus)

Paramount Plus is rebooting Adrian Lyne’s classic erotic thriller, Fatal Attraction, with Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest and Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher. The series explores the affair between the two, along with the perspective of Dan’s wife Beth (Amanda Peet), as Alex’s attraction turns fatal and she becomes his unhinged mistress.

Premieres Sunday, April 30 on Paramount Plus

Obsession (Netflix)

Fans of Sex/Life will enjoy this NSFW series about a respected London surgeon who begins an affair with his son’s fiancée. (Seriously.) As the title suggests, the plot takes obsession to an entirely new level.

Streaming now on Netflix

Love & Death (HBO Max)

Elizabeth Olsen stars as Candy Montgomery, the suburban Texas housewife accused of brutally attacking Betty Gore with an axe. The upcoming series follows how Montgomery and her husband befriend Betty and Allan Gore, leading to an explosive confrontation between the women.

Streaming now on HBO Max

Saint X (Hulu)

In 2005, Alison Thomas and her family were vacationing at a Caribbean resort when she was found dead. Years later, her younger sister Emily encounters one of the Black employees suspected of murder and becomes fixated on discovering the truth.

Streaming now on Hulu