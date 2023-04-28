FG Declares Public Holiday on May 1st to Commemorate Workers’ Day

The Nigerian government has announced that Monday, May 1st, will be observed as a public holiday to commemorate this year’s Workers Day celebration. The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, conveyed this message on behalf of the government and extended his congratulations to workers throughout the nation for their hard work and dedication.

In his statement, Aregbesola praised the contributions of workers to the growth and development of Nigeria, noting that their efforts were responsible for the nation’s progress and recognition worldwide. He also emphasized the significance of labor, emphasizing that productivity was essential to nation-building.

“There is dignity in labor,” Aregbesola stated. “We must be dedicated and committed to our work, as it is critical to national development.” He went on to urge workers to cultivate a culture of productivity, adding that “the end of work is productivity,” which is the key to creating wealth and providing satisfactory goods and services, as well as ensuring individual and national prosperity.

Aregbesola also urged workers to improve their skills and performance in accordance with the government’s efforts to upgrade governance and benefit all Nigerians. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding the safety and security of all citizens and visitors to the country, urging Nigerians to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies.

The Minister praised the efforts of security agencies in combating crime throughout the country and encouraged them to remain diligent in their duties. Additionally, he called on all Nigerians to join the nation’s security network by staying vigilant and reporting any unusual activities to the appropriate authorities.

Aregbesola encouraged citizens to utilize the N-Alert application on Android and iOS to report any security threats, underscoring that security is everyone’s responsibility.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija April 28, 2023

Russia launches deadly air strikes against Ukrainian cities, leaving at least 13 dead

At least 13 people have been reported dead following air strikes launched by Russia on several cities across Ukraine, including ...

YNaija April 25, 2023

President Biden to Seek Re-Election in 2024

US President Joe Biden has announced that he will seek re-election in 2024, with a pledge to fight against Republican ...

YNaija April 22, 2023

Jack Dorsey launches new social media platform ‘Bluesky’ on Android to rival Twitter

Bluesky, a new social media platform created by Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s co-founder and former CEO, is now available for Android ...

YNaija April 21, 2023

Buhari hails the 2023 general elections as a major achievement of his administration

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the conduct of the 2023 general election as a major achievement of his administration. In ...

YNaija April 19, 2023

Landlord refused to rent to Igbos, Ijebus, and lawyers – Osibanjo narrates experience getting apartment before marriage

Vice-President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has recounted his experience of apartment hunting prior to his marriage. In a Twitter ...

YNaija April 18, 2023

Fintiri emerges victorious defeating APC’s Binani in tightly contested Adamawa Governorship Election

After weeks of political suspense, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has been declared the winner of the supplementary election ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail