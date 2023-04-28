FG Declares Public Holiday on May 1st to Commemorate Workers’ Day

The Nigerian government has announced that Monday, May 1st, will be observed as a public holiday to commemorate this year’s Workers Day celebration. The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, conveyed this message on behalf of the government and extended his congratulations to workers throughout the nation for their hard work and dedication.

In his statement, Aregbesola praised the contributions of workers to the growth and development of Nigeria, noting that their efforts were responsible for the nation’s progress and recognition worldwide. He also emphasized the significance of labor, emphasizing that productivity was essential to nation-building.

“There is dignity in labor,” Aregbesola stated. “We must be dedicated and committed to our work, as it is critical to national development.” He went on to urge workers to cultivate a culture of productivity, adding that “the end of work is productivity,” which is the key to creating wealth and providing satisfactory goods and services, as well as ensuring individual and national prosperity.

Aregbesola also urged workers to improve their skills and performance in accordance with the government’s efforts to upgrade governance and benefit all Nigerians. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding the safety and security of all citizens and visitors to the country, urging Nigerians to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies.

The Minister praised the efforts of security agencies in combating crime throughout the country and encouraged them to remain diligent in their duties. Additionally, he called on all Nigerians to join the nation’s security network by staying vigilant and reporting any unusual activities to the appropriate authorities.

Aregbesola encouraged citizens to utilize the N-Alert application on Android and iOS to report any security threats, underscoring that security is everyone’s responsibility.