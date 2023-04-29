FG reports 7,000 people, including Nigerians, stranded at Egyptian border amid Sudan crisis

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

FG reports 7,000 people, including Nigerians, stranded at Egyptian border amid Sudan crisis

The Nigerian government has expressed concern over the plight of over 7,000 nationals, including Nigerians, stranded at the Egyptian border on their way from Sudan due to the ongoing crisis in the country. Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, revealed this on Friday, stating that the Nigerian mission in Egypt has been working tirelessly on the issue, but the Egyptian authorities are insisting on visas for fellow Africans to transit back to their countries. She made an appeal to the Egyptian authorities to allow the already traumatized travelers to transit to their final destinations in various African countries.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, had earlier stated that the Federal Government had hired 40 buses at $1.2 million for the evacuation of Nigerians from the war-torn North African country. However, some Nigerians stranded in Sudan have reached Egypt from where they would be taken back home.

“13 buses of about 60 people have already left. We are hoping that they would get into as one later this evening, but we are monitoring them. It is not a very pleasant situation, mission officials are waiting to receive them,” said Dabiri-Erewa.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has also announced that it will start airlifting Nigerian evacuees from Egypt on Friday, after receiving clearance from the Egyptian authorities. The NAF C-130H is scheduled to leave Abuja on April 28, 2023, to commence the airlifting of the evacuees, according to Amb. Janet Olisa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In response to the situation, plans have been finalized to airlift all Nigerians that have already escaped on their own to safety in other countries neighboring Sudan. The government is making efforts to ensure the safe return of Nigerians affected by the Sudan crisis.

Wike expresses confidence in Tinubu’s ability to transform Nigeria

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has expressed his belief that President-elect Bola Tinubu possesses the necessary qualities to transform Nigeria. Speaking alongside Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State, during a meeting with Tinubu at the Defence House in Abuja on Friday, Wike urged Nigerians to support Tinubu as he assumes the presidency on May 29.

“Elections have come and gone, the winner has emerged and, therefore, it is necessary for all Nigerians to rally around to give him (Tinubu) the necessary support for the interest of Nigeria,” Wike said.

Makinde, who also spoke at the meeting, assured Tinubu of the support of the governors in governing Nigeria. “I came here to pay homage to the president-elect and let him know that elections are over. This is governance and we will do our best to give him support for the good governance of Nigeria,” Makinde said.

Although both Wike and Makinde belong to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), they have been known to associate with members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The duo are rumored to have worked towards securing victory for Tinubu in their states against the PDP’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

PDP urges international community to impose travel restrictions on Buhari starting May 29

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for a travel ban to be imposed on President Muhammadu Buhari and his immediate family by the international community after he leaves office on May 29.

The PDP spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, accused Buhari of undermining democracy by not giving Nigerians free and credible elections during a press conference in Abuja on Friday. He described the presidential election as the “worst in Nigeria’s history,” citing a “brazen violation” of the Electoral Act 2022.

The PDP called on the international community to impose sanctions, including visa bans and travel restrictions, on Buhari and his family.

“The general despondency, resentment, and anger across our country; the damning reports by election observers and the pervading international contempt against Nigeria since the declaration of the APC candidate as President-elect are ominous,” Ologunagba said.

The PDP also criticized Buhari’s recent comment on the presidential election’s outcome, calling it subjudice since the party is challenging the victory of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in court.

During a meeting with APC governors in Abuja on Thursday, Buhari said that while the APC was working hard to retain the presidency, opposition parties were basking in the euphoria of “false hope.”

The PDP spokesperson described Buhari’s comments as “reprehensible” and accused him of seeking to “bully, blackmail, and influence the judiciary and the outcome of the petition pending before the presidential election petition tribunal.”

Otedola sells shares in Transcorp to Tony Elumelu

Femi Otedola, chairman of Geregu Power, has exited his 6.3 percent stake in Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp), a diversified conglomerate with investments in the power, hospitality and energy sectors.

According to BusinessDay, sources in the know of the development said Otedola sold his shares to Tony Elumelu, group chairman of Transcorp.

The sources said Elumelu purchased Otedola shares using Transcorp’s closing price on Thursday at an options contract due to be paid in a series of installments over time.

“Both parties believed that reaching an agreement was in their best interests to do so, so the negotiations leading up to it were said to be brief but friendly. Otedola and Elemelu openly committed to collaborating to advance Transcorp’s objectives,” the sources were quoted as saying.

On Thursday, Transcorp announced that HH Capital Limited, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) owned by Elumelu, increased its stake in the conglomerate to 25.58 percent.

“In compliance with Chapter 17, Rule 17.13 of the NGX Issuers Rules, Transnational Corporation Plc (the Company) hereby informs the NGX and the investing public of the below new acquisition of shares in the company,” Transcorp said.

“With this new acquisition, HH Capital Limited now holds a total of 9,991,173,177 units, representing 25.58 percent of the company’s total shares.”

Tinubu visits Presidential Villa, meets with Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, at the State House.

The outgoing and incoming presidents prayed together at the Presidential Mosque on Friday, after which the President-elect departed without speaking to the media.

Earlier, Buhari also received Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Tinubu’s visit to Buhari comes less than 24 hours after the President argued the opposition’s defeat in the February 25 presidential election was as a result of “overconfidence”.

He added that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on the other hand, blended confidence with caution, saying, “We worked hard and won.”

While receiving the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) led by the Chairman, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Buhari said, “They were already telling their foreign backers that they would defeat the APC.

“Now, their overconfidence is creating more problems for the opposition than anyone else. They are finding it hard to convince those who supported them from outside why they are unable to beat us.

“A combination of over confidence, complacency and bad tactical moves made them lose, plain and clear. This has created more problems in their camp. Why did they fail to remove us?”