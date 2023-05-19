The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

XO, Kitty (Netflix)

The TATBILB (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) Cinematic Universe expands with a 10-episode series dedicated to Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart), the beloved matchmaker sister who played a pivotal role in uniting Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky.

In this new installment, Kitty embarks on her own romantic adventure in Seoul, South Korea. While attending the same school as her long-distance boyfriend Dae (Minyeong Choi), she quickly realizes that navigating relationships can be challenging when you’re the one in the midst of it. Along the way, Kitty also discovers the significance of reconnecting with her cultural heritage, adding another layer to this chapter of her life.

Streaming now on Netflix

Young, Famous & African Season 2 (Netflix)

Netflix’s “Young, Famous & African” returns for an exciting second season, introducing new faces like Ghanaian-American rapper Fantana, South African icon Bonang Matheba, and Namibian entrepreneur Luis Munana.

The season also welcomes back beloved stars Khanyi Mbau, Annie Macaulay–Idibia, Zari Hassan, Diamond Platnumz, and more. Get ready for the captivating drama and inspiring stories from this star-studded cast.

Streaming now on Netflix

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Disney Plus)

Marvel’s Ant-Man franchise faced backlash with its poorly-reviewed third film. However, as the kickoff to Phase Five of the MCU, it sets the stage for six upcoming movies and seven TV shows, introducing the main villain and high stakes.

Paul Rudd returns as Scott Lang, alongside Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, as they, along with Scott’s daughter and Hope’s parents, venture into the Quantum Realm. Brace yourself for an exciting journey into unexplored territories of the MCU.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount Plus)

Prepare for the ultimate surprise of the year or even the decade—a Dungeons & Dragons movie that is actually good! This fantasy adventure/comedy stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, and Hugh Grant in a thrilling heist story filled with action, wit, and heartfelt moments.

Join Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine) and his barbarian friend Holga (Michelle Rodriguez) as they escape captivity, rescue Edgin’s daughter, find powerful relics, and locate the coveted Tablet of Reawakening.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus

The Secrets of Hillsong (FX)

Explore the shocking revelations surrounding Hillsong, the megachurch that captured the attention of celebrities like Justin Bieber and the Kardashians. This explosive documentary, inspired by the in-depth reporting of Vanity Fair journalists Alex French and Dan Adler, uncovers a disturbing pattern within the church.

With exclusive access to former pastor Carl Lentz, who aimed to make Christianity “cool” before his public disgrace and termination in 2020, the film unveils a dark truth. Former congregants courageously come forward, shedding light on allegations of racism, sexual abuse, homophobia, and exploitation that were covered up by Hillsong. This chilling portrayal exposes how influencer culture fueled a toxic environment within the religious institution.

Premieres Friday, May 19 at 10 p.m. ET on FX (via Sling or Fubo)

Streams Sat., May 20 at 12:01 a.m. on Hulu

White Men Can’t Jump (Hulu)

This modern retelling of the iconic 1992 film brings streetball hustlers back to the screen, now portrayed by Sinqua Walls and rapper Jack Harlow. Kamal (Walls), a former basketball prodigy with a troubled past, teams up with Jeremy (Harlow), a scammer and former star player. Together, they enter a high-stakes tournament with a lucrative prize, setting the stage for a thrilling story of redemption and unexpected alliances.

Streaming now on Hulu