The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway and in True Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment”.

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

The Good Nurse (Netflix)

After the success of The Watcher, Netflix is preparing another true crime thriller with a scary adversary. Amy, portrayed by Jessica Chastain, is a nurse and single mother battling with a life-threatening cardiac disease. Her shifts in the intensive care unit are physically and emotionally taxing. Then, a new nurse by the name of Charlie (Eddie Redmayne) appears to save the day.

After long nights in the hospital, they build a solid bond that helps Amy to feel comfortable for the first time in years about her and her daughter’s future. Patients then begin to strangely die, and the investigation that ensues points to Charlie. Amy must take every possible risk to find the truth.

Tales of the Jedi (Disney Plus)

Next year, Ahsoka Tano will have her own live-action Disney Plus series, but in the meantime, the animated version of the character is featured in this anthology of shorts. Count Dooku is featured in fifty percent of the episodes, thus she’s not the only one in the spotlight.

Ahsoka (voiced by Ashley Eckstein, not Rosario Dawson) is depicted in her episodes as a youngster, learning Jedi ways as Anakin Skywalker’s (Matt Lanter) padawan and battling an Inquisitor after Order 66. The episodes of Count Dooku (Corey Burton) detail his life before he succumbed to the dark side. Liam Neeson reprises his role as the Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn, while his son, Micheál Richardson, voices the younger version.

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Remaking a classic film whose director received an Oscar is not a really good idea. Nevertheless, Netflix is giving it a shot, perhaps in the hopes of receiving additional accolades. Like the 1930 film, the new adaptation is based on the 1929 novel by Erich Maria Remarque.

The story is set in 1917, during World War I, and follows Paul Baumer (Felix Kammerer) as he lies about his age to enlist with his buddies. The young guys are patriotic and zealous until the brutal reality of battle shatters their heroic beliefs. Paul is thrown into the trenches with only a weapon, an unworn outfit, and limited instruction. The encounter will alter him and a whole generation for all time.

The White Lotus season 2 (HBO Max)

In season 2 of Mike White’s resort drama, the lifestyles of the rich and poor are on show once more. The scenario shifts from Hawaii to Sicily, where another White Lotus resort “welcomes” new visitors. The only returning character is Jennifer Coolidge’s eccentric Tanya McQuoid, who reappears with her assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).

Cameron and Daphne (Theo James and Meghann Fahy), their pals Ethan and Harper (Will Sharpe and Aubrey Plaza), and a father, grandpa, and son comprise the other privileged deplorables (Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco). Manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina) is in charge of their stay, and she will definitely be put to the test by numerous demands and exceedingly improper behavior.

The Devil’s Hour (Prime Video)

The new limited series on Amazon Prime Video, The Devil’s Hour, stars Jessica Raine as Lucy, a woman who has awakened every night of her life at 3:33 a.m., during the devil’s hour, which occurs between 3 and 4 a.m. Lucy’s family members are mysterious in their own right: her kid is withdrawn and emotionless, and her mother communicates to people who aren’t around.

There are definitely some scary, unexplained goings-on in her home. Then, Lucy realizes that she is tied to a string of murders. This eerie thriller will debut all six of its episodes on Friday, just in time for Halloween.

Wendell & Wild (Netflix)

Henry Selick is the animator who gave stop-motion animated films such as The Nightmare Before Christmas and James and the Giant Peach their distinctive visual appearance. Selick hasn’t made a picture since 2009’s Coraline, but he recently collaborated with Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key on Wendell & Wild, a comedy about two demon brothers who make a pact with a little girl named Kat (Lyric Ross) to enter the Land of the Living. In exchange, however, Kat has a list of requests involving the brothers’ evil powers.