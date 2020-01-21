The YNaija Cover – 21st January

Hope Uzodinma, the new governor of Imo state, has described the demonstration against his victory at the supreme court as an attempt to overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari. Only yesterday, hundreds of PDP members took to the streets to protest the judgement on the removal of Emeka Ihedioha, member of the opposition party, as governor of Imo.

The apex court had affirmed Uzodinma, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, as duly elected governor of Imo. Dissatisfied with the verdict, PDP members took to the streets. Speaking after he received APC members who held a solidarity march for him in Owerri, the governor said the protest should be investigated.

