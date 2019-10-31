You may also like

Bernard Dayo October 30, 2019

The YNaija Cover – 30th October

The Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered its first ruling against the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku ...

Bernard Dayo October 28, 2019

The YNaija Cover – 28th October

According to Premium Time, the Nigerian military has planned a nationwide operation to demand identity cards from citizens across the ...

Bernard Dayo October 25, 2019

The YNaija Cover – 25th October

Kanye West has delayed his album again, apparently to add final touches to mixes on specific songs. The rapper’s new ...

Bernard Dayo October 22, 2019

The YNaija Cover – 22nd October

Social media went into a frenzy today when Abuja based music entrepreneur Faruk Adamu accused South Africa retail outlet, Shoprite, ...

Bernard Dayo October 18, 2019

The YNaija Cover – 18th October

The biggest story on social media today was graphic designer Farouq making a design logo for car company Innoson Vehicles. ...

Bernard Dayo October 17, 2019

The YNaija Cover – 17th October

First Lady Aisha Buhari has apologised to her children, family members and the public for the embarrassment caused by the ...

