5 Things that Should Matter Today: Ganduje has ordered the death penalty for kidnappers in Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje on Thursday ordered the Ministry of Justice to amend the panel code to death penalty for kidnappers in the state. Ganduje revealed this during the inauguration of a 16-man commission of inquiry on the kidnap of eight children in Kano and sold in Onitsha.

He said the commission had 30 days to complete and submit its report. The governor described kidnapping as criminal, anti-Christian, anti-lslam and heinous.

Michaela Coel’s latest show ‘January 22’ is about dating and sexual consent

There’s been another tanker explosion in Onitsha

Another tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) on Thursday, October 31st fell into a ditch by Chipex Petroleum Station around Upper Iweka axis within Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra. Emeka Obinwa, Executive Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Media confirmed the incident on Thursday in Awka.

Sope Aluko might be returning as a shaman in Black Panther 2 

According to Digital Spy and Pulse, Nigerian-British actress Sope Aluko might be returning for the sequel of Black Panther

#BBNaija 4 winner Mercy Eke is now a house owner

 

 

