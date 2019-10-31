Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

People that listen to J Cole , Johnny Drille, Jon Bellion or Asa think they are somehow superior music listening and have made it in life. Same thing people that find Trevor Noah funny.🤦🏾😒😒 — Aba Boy 👽 (@Frank_LeanXV) October 31, 2019

You’re running Snapchat on your 700mb Ram phone your face is now lagging.. Ah Ah Have some pity. — Famez Venom 👊🏽 (@Famez_vv) October 31, 2019

Nigeria Barbers will use powder to make u look like Chris Brown. But once u get home and bath boom U’re back to Mr ibu 😁 😁 — Table Shaker 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 ‏ (@iamvictor__) October 31, 2019

God where was I when all this boys started this cryptocurrency shit ni tori Olohun 😒😒 — Abdulkhabir (@mr_yolak) October 31, 2019