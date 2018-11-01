The YNaija Cover – the 1st of November

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:

ICYMI: Jimi Agbaje picks Haleemat Busari as running mate

Why is President Buhari and the APC silent on Governor Ganduje’s corruption scandal?

Why Kingsley Moghalu should be Nigeria’s next President in 2019 – Diasporan Group

Omoleye Omoruyi November 1, 2018

Passengers data was allegedly leaked from Arik Air, Paradigm Initiative reacts

An internet security expert and head of trust and safety at Cloudflare, Justin Paine, on October 30, said he had discovered ...

Omoleye Omoruyi November 1, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Reekado Banks releases short film; 140 films to be screened at 8th AFRIFF | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

tosin adesina November 1, 2018

Why is President Buhari and the APC silent on Governor Ganduje’s corruption scandal?

When it seems the euphoria generated by the previously released two videos of the embattled Governor of Kano Abdullahi Ganduje ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 1, 2018

The Big 5: FG disagrees with NGF over N22,500 proposal, approaches court to stop strike; Tinubu slams Atiku over 2019 strategy meeting in Dubai | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 31, 2018

APC crisis: I’d only succumb to my conscience, not pressure – Oshiomhole

Following the ongoing crisis in his party as a result of the outcome of its primaries and threats to remove ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 31, 2018

The Late 5: Buhari directs embattled NHIS boss to go on administrative leave; Atiku condemns plans by FG to sell off national assets to fund 2019 budget | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: Days after investigative hearing by the Kano House of Assembly on ...

