ICYMI: Jimi Agbaje picks Haleemat Busari as running mate

Governorship candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Jimi Agbaje has announced Mrs Haleemat Busari as his running mate for the March 2nd 2019 gubernatorial election.

According to a statement on Thursday by the Director of Media and Publicity of Jimi Agbaje Campaign Organisation (JACO), Felix Oboagwina, the choice of Busari, a lawyer, followed comprehensive consultations with leaders and stakeholders within and outside the party.

“Stakeholders all agree that without any iota of doubt, the Jimi-Haleemat combination is a winning ticket on every count.

Busari will be bringing to the joint ticket, her versatility and connections as a professional in corporate governance, as a Muslim activist and as a bona-fide daughter of native Lagos,’’ he said.

