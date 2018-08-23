The YNaija Cover – the 23rd of August

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:
Buhari promises to assist a visually impaired corp member but what about other Nigerians?
How student union governments can help actualise a better Nigeria come 2019
Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:
Buhari promises to assist a visually impaired corp member but what about other Nigerians?
How student union governments can help actualise a better Nigeria come 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to assist a visually impaired corp member, Okenala Ahmed currently serving in Daura, Katsina. The President ...
Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today: ...
These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has restated his call for a ...
These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the arrest and ...
Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija: #YNaijaEssays: Youth is messy and confusing, but thankfully we ...
Millennials (Generation Y), a term first coined by historians Neil Howe and William Strauss in 1991 when generational study wasn’t ...
Leave a reply