The YNaija Cover – the 23rd of August

Buhari promises to assist a visually impaired corp member but what about other Nigerians?

How student union governments can help actualise a better Nigeria come 2019

tosin adesina August 23, 2018

Buhari promises to assist a visually impaired corp member but what about other Nigerians?

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to assist a visually impaired corp member, Okenala Ahmed currently serving in Daura, Katsina. The President ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 23, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: NBC clears air on ‘ban’ of #ThisIsNigeria, Report reveals Aretha Franklin died without a will | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today: ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 23, 2018

The Big 5: Ekweremadu makes case for single term Presidency, No micro-zoning for Presidential primary – PDP | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has restated his call for a ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 22, 2018

The Late 5: PDP demands arrest of Miyetti Allah chairman within 24 hours, Buhari can override NASS on election budget – Prof Sagay | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the arrest and ...

Oludolapo Adelana August 22, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 22nd of August

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija: #YNaijaEssays: Youth is messy and confusing, but thankfully we ...

YNaija NewsRoom August 22, 2018

#YNaijaEssays: Youth is messy and confusing, but thankfully we have some answers

Millennials (Generation Y), a term first coined by historians Neil Howe and William Strauss in 1991 when generational study wasn’t ...

