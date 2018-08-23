Buhari promises to assist a visually impaired corp member but what about other Nigerians?

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to assist a visually impaired corp member, Okenala Ahmed currently serving in Daura, Katsina. The President made the promise while receiving corp members, who thronged his Daura home for a Sallah visit. According to his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, “Buhari will undertake the cost of medical care and treatment of Ahmed, who is an Economics NYSC teacher at Government Day Senior Secondary School, Daura.”

This decision by the president is commendable but it’s important to note that not all Nigerians have the access to visit Buhari in Daura.

What health sector reform and benefit have those who voted the president in 2015 received other than Buhari making the United Kingdom his home to meet his personal health care needs.

Although Buhari has a right to choose where he wants to be treated, he also needs to consider the millions of Nigerians who have no so choice. There are a million Ahmeds in need of proper health care, who are unable to afford it. In many Nigerian hospitals, the needed equipment and the necessary human resources required for the treatment of some ailments are unavailable.

According to the president and his supporters, Buhari has fulfilled all his electoral promises, but what exactly has he achieved in the health sector?

Many Nigerians have died from cholera and meningitis since the advent of this administration. Almost on a daily basis, Nigerians are made to support one another through crowd-funding in a bid to save someone battling with a kidney infection, heart issue, liver problem, cancer, etc. This should not be the case as proper health care for these diseases should be readily available in the hospitals.

The support given to Ahmed by President Buhari is commendable, but at what cost, and when will Nigerians get adequate health care?