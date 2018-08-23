Buhari promises to assist a visually impaired corp member but what about other Nigerians?

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to assist a visually impaired corp member, Okenala Ahmed currently serving in Daura, Katsina. The President made the promise while receiving corp members, who thronged his Daura home for a Sallah visit. According to his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, “Buhari will undertake the cost of medical care and treatment of Ahmed, who is an Economics NYSC teacher at Government Day Senior Secondary School, Daura.”

This decision by the president is commendable but it’s important to note that not all Nigerians have the access to visit Buhari in Daura.

What health sector reform and benefit have those who voted the president in 2015 received other than Buhari making the United Kingdom his home to meet his personal health care needs.

Although Buhari has a right to choose where he wants to be treated, he also needs to consider the millions of Nigerians who have no so choice. There are a million Ahmeds in need of proper health care, who are unable to afford it. In many Nigerian hospitals, the needed equipment and the necessary human resources required for the treatment of some ailments are unavailable.

According to the president and his supporters, Buhari has fulfilled all his electoral promises, but what exactly has he achieved in the health sector?

Many Nigerians have died from cholera and meningitis since the advent of this administration. Almost on a daily basis, Nigerians are made to support one another through crowd-funding in a bid to save someone battling with a kidney infection, heart issue, liver problem, cancer, etc. This should not be the case as proper health care for these diseases should be readily available in the hospitals.

The support given to Ahmed by President Buhari is commendable, but at what cost, and when will Nigerians get adequate health care?

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 23, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: NBC clears air on ‘ban’ of #ThisIsNigeria, Report reveals Aretha Franklin died without a will | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today: ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 23, 2018

The Big 5: Ekweremadu makes case for single term Presidency, No micro-zoning for Presidential primary – PDP | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has restated his call for a ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 22, 2018

The Late 5: PDP demands arrest of Miyetti Allah chairman within 24 hours, Buhari can override NASS on election budget – Prof Sagay | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the arrest and ...

Oludolapo Adelana August 22, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 22nd of August

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija: #YNaijaEssays: Youth is messy and confusing, but thankfully we ...

YNaija NewsRoom August 22, 2018

#YNaijaEssays: Youth is messy and confusing, but thankfully we have some answers

Millennials (Generation Y), a term first coined by historians Neil Howe and William Strauss in 1991 when generational study wasn’t ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 22, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Davido releases much anticipated ‘collabo’ with Duncan Mighty, gifts fan N1m | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today: ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail