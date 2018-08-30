The YNaija Cover – the 30th of August

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:

 

Oludolapo Adelana August 30, 2018

2019: Saraki joins the line of Presidential declarations that comes with controversy

On Thursday, August 30, 2018, Senate President, Bukola Saraki declared his intention to run for the Office of the President ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 30, 2018

“Ours will not be a selective fight against corruption” | Full text of Bukola Saraki’s declaration speech

Few minutes ago, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki formally declared his intention to run for the Office of the President ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 30, 2018

It’s official, Saraki declares intention to unseat Buhari

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki  has formally declared his intention to run for the Office of the President in the ...

Omoleye Omoruyi August 30, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Kanye West apologises for slavery comments while still trying to justify them | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 30, 2018

The Big 5: Ahead of PDP primaries, Saraki visits Jonathan; U.K. announces programme to raise 3 million poor Nigerians | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: British Prime Minister, Theresa May on Wednesday visited Lagos as part of ...

Oludolapo Adelana August 29, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 29th of August

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija: Stopping Kwankwaso from using the Eagles Square may hurt ...

