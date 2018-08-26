This is probably why you are addicted to the Africa Magic show ‘Ajoche’

The television shows on Africa Magic, I have noticed, inhabits a world of handsome characters gliding through fancy apartments, a world where there are no power cuts. Put simply: it’s all very flashy. Forbidden, Battleground, Hush are shows that seem to have been written by zealous, caffeinated writers determined not to show the unsavory aspects of modern Lagos.

Which is why the fairly new show Ajoche makes for a compellingly interesting contrast on setting. A period piece that is so primordially African, featuring the majority of its male cast all toned and dark and wearing Spartacus-y loincloths. As such, I have privately rechristened the show as Man Candy Land, for obvious reasons, duh.

These traveling boys are fine sha #AMAjoche — Temilola B Akinmuda (@TaymiB) May 28, 2018

Some fine boy Akajo #AMAjoche — Alechenu Ichado Abel (@abelalechenu) June 12, 2018

Apparently, I’m not the only one who thinks Ajoche runs on testosterone fuel and delectable male bodies. Only just watching the show recently, (I don’t care much for the plot LOL), I have seen reactions to the show on social media during a live episode and it’s feverish, a community of superfans united by their open lust.

As innnnnn!!! Very rude!!!! But who are those fine young men?! I have an idea!.. I think I know who they are!🕺🏾 #AMAjoche https://t.co/bIUodLISa2 — Kolade (@iAmEphizzie) May 11, 2018

Counting as the TV debut for Big Brother Naija alum Bassey, who you would gratuitously find barely clothed and sun-bronzed, Ajoche builds its seductive iconography with other male presence like William Benson and Efa Iwara. The Ajoche writers’ room is headed by Tunde Adelese, and she has ostensibly created a show with a stirring, depiction of the African male sexuality. And if this is the only reason you watch the show, you are definitely not alone.