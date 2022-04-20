This is why Nigerians on Twitter are ‘cancelling’ Kuda Bank

Following outrage on Twitter, and a trend that lasted hours, Kuda Bank has responded to the viral video of a customer being assaulted by men of the Nigerian Police Force.

The video, published on Twitter showed a Kuda client being dragged while lying flat on the floor.

Twitter please do the needful, this is after they have press a tear gas on his face. See how useless they rough handle by brother @kudabankhelp office in Yaba!! This is a friend him using his brother phone to record the incident. @Dehkunle @TifeStillDey @SavvyRinu @segalink 🙏 https://t.co/Tw2vqaVJGz pic.twitter.com/0ZR8vD1iqL — 𝕁𝔸𝕄𝕆𝕋𝔼ℂℍ 😈🍀🇳🇬 (@I_Am_Jamotech) April 19, 2022

The story

The Kuda Fraud Team froze a consumer’s account, after informing the customer that it was conducting a review on his account.

The email sent to the customer read:

“Hi Abdulqudus, We tried reaching you on your mobile line but efforts have been futile, please be informed that we are conducting a review with regards to the recent transactions made on your account to enable us better understand and profile your account appropriately.”

Kuda added, “Please let us know the source and purpose of the inflow.”

After the review notice, the victim’s brother, @Ayam_Jamotech, took to his Twitter to explain the event, saying, “So my brother went to @kudabankhelp office today at Yaba to know the reason why his account was locked and yet not to be opened after dropping his proof to them that it’s legit money and not fraud money at all. So funny how when he got there this morning. They sent their mopol.”

So my brother went to @kudabankhelp office today at yaba to know the reason why his account was locked and yet not to be opened after dropping his proof to them that it’s a legit money and not fraud money at all. So funny how when he got there this morning. They sent their mopol https://t.co/y8OC0SBqM7 — 𝕁𝔸𝕄𝕆 ☘️😈 (@Ayam_Jamotech) April 19, 2022

The video, posted by @Ayam_Jamotech, shows men of the police force handling the said customer.

“Everybody help me to retweet and tag appropriate people that can help look into this case!! Those people have injured my brother. They press a tear gas on his face. now they’re taking him to the police custody. Please everybody help!!!! God, why’s this happening when I’m not around,” @Ayam_Jamotech wrote on Twitter on April 19.

Kuda’s response

The statement reads in part, “It has come to our attention that a couple of videos are being circulated online regarding the experience of one of our customers yesterday. The videos show the customer being forcefully escorted off our premises by members of the Nigerian Police Force. We wish to unequivocally state that Kuda Microfinance Bank Limited (“Kuda MFB”) does not condone or support such violence in any manner, particularly against its customers.”

However, the Bank said that the assault was because the customer failed to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies during their investigation of the alleged criminal activity on the customer’s account.

The Bank added that no staff of the Kuda MFB was involved in the unfortunate incident that was captured in the video.

In case you missed it: National Theatre gets a new name

Recent development

@Ayam_Jamotech says his brother, who is the customer has yet to be released from custody and the Police and Kuda Bank are trying to change the narrative, asking him to write that he committed fraud, reason he was arrested.

“Till this moment my brother is still detained at Okoko police station as we speak!! Kuda/police want him to do a video saying ‘He stole’ that’s why they maltreated him like that.”

In another series of tweets, @Ayam_Jamotech says:

“Now they want to change the narrative. They’re taking him back to Panti in Yaba. They said he assaulted a policeman in uniform while trying to arrest him. My Good Nigerians I need justice about this whole issue. We need @kudabank to drop footage of how he was assaulting a policeman, maybe he’s slapping them or punching them.

“There’s no way they’ll even want to lock you up over your own hard-earned money without retaliating. This boy is a very young boy and has never in his life had any issues with the police before. Kuda you need to stop all these games and man up!!

“You’re paying for this I swear! I’ll be all over your asses. Nothing must do him. The only crime he committed was cause he came to your HQ in yaba to know the reason why his account was restricted.”

Now they want to change the narratives, they’re taking him back to Panti in yaba, they said he assaulted a policeman in uniform while trying to arrest him. My Good Nigerians I need a justice about this whole issue. We need @kudabank to drop a footage of how he was assaulting — 𝕁𝔸𝕄𝕆 ☘️😈 (@Ayam_Jamotech) April 20, 2022

Nigerians react:

Leave Kuda bank while you can. “One stick no dey chook person eye twice.” Their statement clearly shows they’re using the brutality of the Nigerian Police to handle customers.



Police will brutalize youths on the road and still brutalize us in the bank that our money is. Rubbish — D A N N Y 👑 (@DW3663) April 20, 2022

Kuda bank 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

We dey hear una gist o

Na to delete the app — Femi 🌟 (@Shortest__Ahmed) April 19, 2022

If Kuda bank treats their customers same way they treat their adverts, they would’ve been the best bank in this country. — A$AP Lerry (@_AsiwajuLerry) April 20, 2022

FOR KUDA BANK TO SEND POLICE OFFICERS TO ROUGH HANDLE ONE OF THEIR CUSTOMER TELLS A LOT ABOUT THE BANK. IT'S NOT GOOD AT ALL ✍ — LIVERPOOL ❤ (@Real_Damilare07) April 19, 2022

Kuda bank disrespected a customer because of 1.2m in his account? What of those that have 20m in our accounts, should we be worried too?👀 — 🦋I’m pretty and i (@jhayhne_) April 20, 2022