National Theatre gets new name; FCTA seals off ministries for debt | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

  • Buhari has embarrassed the anti-corruption agencies -Wike
  • AFCON 2023: Nigeria draws Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, Sao Tome and Mauritius in Group A
  • FCTA seals off ministries over ‘waste management debt’
  • Resist agents who want to destabilise Nigeria, Buhari says

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Buhari has embarrassed the anti-corruption agencies -Wike

Wike, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, spoke at his party’s state secretariat in Kano, as part of his ongoing consultation ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

Wike said: “This is the same government that complained against the judiciary that it is not fighting against corruption. Now, look at what the judges have passed through; sleepless nights from the FCT High Court to the Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court, everything is wasted.

“If President Muhammadu Buhari knows that he doesn’t want to fight corruption, then, he should disband the EFCC and ICPC because he has thoroughly embarrassed them.

The governor told the delegates that it was time for Nigerians to correct the mistake that brought the All Progressives Congress (APC) government to power.

AFCON 2023: Nigeria draws Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, Sao Tome and Mauritius in Group A

Nigeria was yesterday, drawn alongside Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau and the winner of the play-off between Sao Tome & Principe and Mauritius in Group A of the Cote d’Ivoire 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series.

In the draw conducted by Nigeria’s Samson Adamu, who was assisted by former South Africa Captain, Lukas Radebe and Cote d’Ivoire’s legend, Salomon Kalou inside SuperSport studios in Randburg, Johannesburg, South Africa, Nigeria was picked to head the first of the 12 groups from which 24 teams will qualify for next year’s championship.

The qualifying series for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will kick off in June 2022, according to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and end in March 2023.

FCTA seals off ministries over ‘waste management debt’

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has sealed off the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing located at Mabushi, Federal Ministry of Defence, Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Character Commission, Federal Ministry of Trade & Investment, Federal Ministry of Education, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Wuse, among others, over waste management debts owed to Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB).

In a statement Monday, Osilama Briamah, director of the AEPB, who is also the Chairman of the Special Debt Taskforce, disclosed the planned lockdown, adding that the measure was coming on the heels of the task team set up by Olusade Adesola, FCTA permanent secretary, to recover over ₦10 billion owed the AEPB by several government agencies, business premises, and residential apartments.

“Federal Ministry of Works — ₦9,998,625.00; Federal Ministry of Defence –₦17,220,775.00; Federal Character Commission—₦10,128,906.25; Civil service Commission–₦2,451,649.50; and Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission—₦21,683,750.00.

“Others are Federal Ministry of Health —₦14,204,843.75; Federal Ministry of Trade & Investment—₦19,222,287.50; Federal Ministry of Education Hqtrs –₦25,838,275; and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Wuse–₦16,583,031.25,” Braimah told journalists on Tuesday.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this on Tuesday in Madrid, Spain while signing an agreement on Nigeria’s hosting of the first Global Conference on Cultural Tourism and Creative Industry.

“Nigeria will be hosting the event at the National Theatre in Lagos, which is currently being renovated for $100 million under a partnership between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Bankers’ Committee/Central Bank of Nigeria.

“It is the first of such renovation of the iconic edifice in over four decades. In addition to the renovation, new hubs are being constructed, within the premises of the National Theatre, for fashion, information, technology, film, and music.

“With that, the National Theatre is now known as the Lagos Creative and Entertainment Centre.

“In addition, the Lagos surface rail system, to serve the National Theatre, will be commissioned ahead of the Global Conference,’’ he said.

Resist agents who want to destabilise Nigeria, Buhari says

The president spoke Tuesday, during an iftar he hosted for governors, ministers and heads of government agencies.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, Buhari advised Nigerians to “resist agents” who want to destabilise the country.

“We have the land, we have the resources, and we have the people. But I do not know why people will allow themselves to be successfully subverted to destabilise their own country,” he added. 

This is coming on the heels of the exchange between Bishop Mathew Kukah, Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina.

