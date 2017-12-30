The Thread: “Buhari is President of both the living and the dead” | TwitterNG reacts to Buhari appointing dead people

President Buhari has goofed again and Twitter Nigeria, hell all of Nigerian social media, is having a field day. What did he do this time, abi? My brethren in the Lord, Mr President appointed 209 board chairpersons and 1,258 board members yesterday; what Premium Times called “the largest single appointments made by the president since assuming office in 2015”. And he had to make an awful wreck of things by appointing three dead men, duplicating four other names and even pushing through Atiku’s men.

It’s the “dead men” appointments that have Twitter in a tizzy; as in there are no qualified men alive, Buhari had to search amongst the dead? It beats the imagination.

What’s absolutely hilarious is that for one of the dead men, Francis Okpozo, Buhari even commiserated with the family when he passed away. Yet he shows up on this list a year later. What manner of incompetence is this?

This mistake ehn, e no get as they wan whitewash am. And we will all remember it as Buhari’s last great goof of 2017.

Over to Twitter:

But, of course.

