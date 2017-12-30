The Thread: “Buhari is President of both the living and the dead” | TwitterNG reacts to Buhari appointing dead people

President Buhari has goofed again and Twitter Nigeria, hell all of Nigerian social media, is having a field day. What did he do this time, abi? My brethren in the Lord, Mr President appointed 209 board chairpersons and 1,258 board members yesterday; what Premium Times called “the largest single appointments made by the president since assuming office in 2015”. And he had to make an awful wreck of things by appointing three dead men, duplicating four other names and even pushing through Atiku’s men.

It’s the “dead men” appointments that have Twitter in a tizzy; as in there are no qualified men alive, Buhari had to search amongst the dead? It beats the imagination.

What’s absolutely hilarious is that for one of the dead men, Francis Okpozo, Buhari even commiserated with the family when he passed away. Yet he shows up on this list a year later. What manner of incompetence is this?

This mistake ehn, e no get as they wan whitewash am. And we will all remember it as Buhari’s last great goof of 2017.

Over to Twitter:

It can be taken for granted that the Muhammadu Buhari administration is incompetent. But it takes a special kind of incompetence to appoint not 1, not 2 but 3 dead people into boards & agencies. Never done before in our national history. — Igala_Alan_Shore (@i_am_Anomeli) December 30, 2017

@MBuhari appointed Rev Christopher Utov as a Member of Nigerian Institute of Social & Economic Research. Thing is Rev Utov, the proprietor of Fidei Polytechnic, Gboko passed away on March 17, 2017. pic.twitter.com/iqdhs81jjA — Igala_Alan_Shore (@i_am_Anomeli) December 30, 2017

@MBuhari appointed Chief Donald Ugbaja as a Member of the Consumer Protection Council. The thing is Chief Ugbaja, a former DIG of @PoliceNG, died on 29/11/17 pic.twitter.com/A5XXldFwFW — Igala_Alan_Shore (@i_am_Anomeli) December 30, 2017

@MBuhari appointed Senator Francis Okpozo as Chairman of the Nigerian Press Council. Thing is, Senator Okpozo, a Senator in the Second Republic, died on Dec 16, 2016. President Buhari even issued a statement mourning his death. pic.twitter.com/rTm9lhKM9d — Igala_Alan_Shore (@i_am_Anomeli) December 30, 2017

Apparently, there is a 4th dead person on the list of @MBuhari's board appointments. Hon Garba Attahiru who was appointed as Chairman of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa died on 24/04/2016 I took that info off @DoubleEph's TL — Igala_Alan_Shore (@i_am_Anomeli) December 30, 2017

How do you appoint people & not check whether they are alive, well & capable of executing the functions of the office to which they are being appointed? Let's not even talk about checking whether they share core ideologies & abiding principles. Check that they are alive!!! — Igala_Alan_Shore (@i_am_Anomeli) December 30, 2017

Buhari Appoints The Dead Late Senator He Mourned In 2016 To National Press Council Board. Sen Francis Okpozo Who Died December 2016 was appointed by President Buhari As The New Chairman The Nigerian Press Council. What a country! pic.twitter.com/S4WdJEUiFr — Senator Austine Chimdum (@Austine_Chimdum) December 30, 2017

President Buhari appoints Late Senator Francis Okpozo who died in December 2016 as Chairman Nigeria Press Council. The funniest aspect is that same Buhari sent condolence message to the family in 2016. pic.twitter.com/IzPjaE5UVQ — Israel Ogunseye (@LadiSpeaks) December 30, 2017

President Buhari appointing Late Senator Francis Okpozo as Chairman of Nigeria Press Council just goes to show he's fulfilling the part of the national anthem: "The labours of our heroes past shall never be in vain" pic.twitter.com/8vhiGV18xn — GENTLE AGBERO🇳🇬 (@oki_peter_) December 30, 2017

This just made my day..

President Buhari is smoking and he needs to change his dealer..

Your MCM the president of Nigeria appointed a dead man as chairman of Nigeria Press Council, a year after his death..

Nice play tho, the press has been attacking him too much recently.. pic.twitter.com/wM9QB4Lv6V — 👑 Ugℓу Nαke∂ Gυу 🇳🇬 (@t_riumphant) December 30, 2017

While President Buhari & his people have appointed dead people 😰 I’m going through the list now & I noticed this same Buhari, our Presido and MINISTER OF PETROLEUM 😰 is to become Chairman for National agency for SCIENCE & ENGINEERING INFRASTRUCTURE 🙆🏼‍♀️ who did we offend? pic.twitter.com/DrEmRRwVt0 — Elsie Godwin (@ELSiEiSY) December 30, 2017

No dead person (yet) from the South West. This is how they continue to marginalize us. Hiss — Saheed (@saheedfasanya) December 30, 2017

Goes to show the level of inertia that defines this government. They had this list all the while but just let it gather dust, maybe as a show of power. No other reason for people who died in 2016 to be resurrected in 2018. — Saheed (@saheedfasanya) December 30, 2017

I wonder how President Buhari (and his people) will address this “Appointing dead people” thing. Will they for the first time take responsibility for their mistake and apologize? Will they ignore it? Will they assume we’re all idiots and give a stupid excuse? We watch. — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) December 30, 2017

When you see dead people getting appointments before those who are young, alive and well. #Nigeria pic.twitter.com/w0e7jOkIpT — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) December 30, 2017

Do you read your bible at all. The bones shall rise again. It has been foretold. — Yvonne Chu-Ejikeme (@NneKide) December 30, 2017

😂😂 — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) December 30, 2017

Never. It is the PDP govt by Jonathan that failed to tell then the man is dead — FROSHAdem🇳🇬 (@EmmanuelOzovehe) December 30, 2017

Nigeria is the Land of the Walking Dead! 😂 — ◐★Cogent Sensei👑★◑ (@Efosa_MD) December 30, 2017

President Buhari might be suffering from dementia, don’t blame him too much for appointing a dead man he mourned. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ka7wjtuysB — Emem (@_CEEDS) December 30, 2017

Either Buhari didn't vet the suitability of his own appointees or he didn't make the relevant appointments himself. Any way you slice the appointment of deceased persons, President Buhari is grossly incompetent. And this is the least worrisome of this govt's misadventures. — AYO SOGUNRO (@ayosogunro) December 30, 2017

President Buhari ends 2017 on a high as he appoint 3 dead associates as board chairmen…

If only @MBuhari could reward the entire country the way he rewards his close associates even in death.

I'm not only surprised I'm SHOCKED! pic.twitter.com/nGmlVCe2BJ — Princewill Felix (@DflashyPrince) December 30, 2017

Well it might be that the dead are the most qualified for the respective position. Otherwise President Buhari may as well qualified for the dead living. — Prince Eginson (@prince_eginson) December 30, 2017

Last Last. President Buhari is President Of both living and dead Nigerians. He can appoint whoever he pleases 😂😂😂😂 — Brian Dennis (@BrianJDennis) December 30, 2017

A lot of backlash on @NGRPresident @MBuhari for appointing 3 dead Nigerians as Board Chairmen Of Parastatals. President @TheMbuhari is the President of both living and dead Nigerians. He can appoint whoever he wants. Leave him alone 🌚🌚🌚

Copied — Mr_Izrael (@Israelbaiye) December 30, 2017

Am I the only one who feels President Buhari is now having meetings with dead people? 3 dead people on your appointment list who does that? Senator Francis Okpozo passed away Dec 16, 2016 Rev Utov passed away on Mar 17, 2017 Chief Donald Ugbaja passed away Nov 29, 2017 pic.twitter.com/DnANogwiAQ — Iyá Làjé Of Lagos (@newscantell) December 30, 2017

Don't sweat it please President Buhari has to appease the gods. There's too much suffering in our land. — Captain Teach (@WilliamsEliaz) December 30, 2017

What is dead may never die 🤣 https://t.co/f59Lpy31fy — Igala_Alan_Shore (@i_am_Anomeli) December 30, 2017

Fellow legal practitioners please help, this one pass me. è-Sirs if somebody is appointed into a public office after his death, can his personal representative inherit the appointment? #AskingForAFriend — Orji A. Uka (@OrjiUka) December 30, 2017

But, of course.