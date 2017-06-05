The Thread: “Unhinged rants” “You’ve failed as a human” | America blows up at Trump

There’s no stopping Trump, is there? He’s dug his heels in and won’t let go, prepared to do whatever is neccessary to achieve his goals/campaign pledges.

These include the travel ban and his cold war with the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

We thought we would get a breather from Trump’s tweets after the weekend. We were wrong; he woke up to fire a strongly worded tweet in Sadiq Khan’s direction, while using the terror attacks as justification for his travel ban in the US.

Travel ban, Muslim ban; we’re getting a ban

Trump VS Khan

