The Thread: “Unhinged rants” “You’ve failed as a human” | America blows up at Trump

There’s no stopping Trump, is there? He’s dug his heels in and won’t let go, prepared to do whatever is neccessary to achieve his goals/campaign pledges.

These include the travel ban and his cold war with the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

We thought we would get a breather from Trump’s tweets after the weekend. We were wrong; he woke up to fire a strongly worded tweet in Sadiq Khan’s direction, while using the terror attacks as justification for his travel ban in the US.

See below:

Travel ban, Muslim ban; we’re getting a ban

People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

Reactions:

Your ban will never pass because it's unconstitutional. You've already incriminated yourself by calling it a Muslim ban. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 5, 2017

But please, keep tweeting. Every tweet you write eventually discredits every action you take in the future. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 5, 2017

Trump is not only an enemy of the people. He's his own worst enemy. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 5, 2017

He just stupid 😂😂😂🤡 — Nancy Vigeant (@nancy02719) June 5, 2017

In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

Reactions:

Unhinged rants after attacks by Muslims & near silence after same by white supremacists clearly shows unconstitutional intent of travel ban. pic.twitter.com/dZzZOOjQEc — Keegan Stephan (@KeeganNYC) June 5, 2017

Not to mention just extreme bigotry on your part…https://t.co/nGOZygqRwu — Keegan Stephan (@KeeganNYC) June 5, 2017

…and an utterly transparent attempt to incite fear to push your xenophobic, hateful agenda. https://t.co/nGOZygqRwu — Keegan Stephan (@KeeganNYC) June 5, 2017

There is no way this will not be evidence of unconstitutional intent. Your "he was a candidate" excuse is now gone. https://t.co/nGOZygqRwu — Keegan Stephan (@KeeganNYC) June 5, 2017

As well as evidence of utter ignorance. YOU signed the "watered down" travel ban & are in charge of DOJ litigation. https://t.co/nGOZygqRwu — Keegan Stephan (@KeeganNYC) June 5, 2017

If only you could have done extreme vetting on your own administration. Remember Michael Flynn? We haven't forgotten him. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 5, 2017

Trump VS Khan



Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

Reactions:

You represent the worst of your country, @SadiqKhan represents some of the best of ours. — Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) June 4, 2017

Cheap nasty & unbecoming of a national leader. Sort of thing that makes me want to quit politics on a day like this. Evil everywhere we look https://t.co/ubkQ3CMrJ4 — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 4, 2017

Here's what @SadiqKhan actually said. He is right to provide reassurance. I'm standing with resilient London & him. pic.twitter.com/FlsP3n41cZ — Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) June 4, 2017

I just hope you know how truly repulsive you are. How much worse the world is because you had to fucking live in it. — Jon Bershad (@JonBershad) June 5, 2017

Damn @JonBershad I'd ask you how you really feel but you've done a great job laying it all out here. pic.twitter.com/QaDeRY3pE3 — Oliver Chinyere (@Oliverdirtyb) June 5, 2017

.@foxandfriends Dems are taking forever to approve my people, including Ambassadors. They are nothing but OBSTRUCTIONISTS! Want approvals. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

You have the presidency, both houses of congress, and a right leaning SCOTUS. You could FIX EVERYTHING. #mondaymotivation — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) June 5, 2017

But no.

This is you, every weekend.

Fighting ISIS with a 9 iron.#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/4hsXDEn338 — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) June 5, 2017

Damn, girl.