“Americans actively interfere with electoral campaigns of other countries” – Putin

Russian President, Vladimir Putin said he didn’t hack the US election and doesn’t care who the president of the US is.

Speaking to American TV host Megyn Kelly, Putin denied any involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

This interview is coming after the FBI found significant evidence of Russian interference, sanctioned by Kremlin, Metro reports.

“That’s why, in the grand scheme of things, we don’t care who the president of the United States is because we know more or less what is going to happen,’ he said.

“Hackers can be anywhere,” he continued. “There can even be hackers, by the way, in the United States, who very skillfully and professionally shifted the blame onto Russia. Could you accept that?

“In the midst of the political battle, by some calculations, it was convenient for them to release this information. So they released it, calling it Russia. Can you imagine something like that? I can.”

Putin simply dismissed the Kremlin’s have compromising information on Trump, saying, “Are you all… Have you all lost your sense over there!?”

He further stated that “the United States everywhere, all over the world, actively interfered with the electoral campaigns of other countries.

“Put your finger anywhere on the map of the world, and you will hear complaints that American officials are interfering in political processes.”