The Thread: “Yoruba wahala” “Chill with the titles” | ACP Abayomi Shogunle gets major heat from TwitterNG

Every day, Twitter NG scavenges for things to talk about. They will jump on an opinion, a sentiment, anything at all (especially those at odds with what they reckon popular opinion dictates) for talk-ability sake. They will even help you make it trend, like they did Toke, because Amadioha forbid that a day comes and goes with the TL being dry.

That’s how everybody jumped on the Assistant Commissioner of Police’s tweet today:

My DM: "Dear Yomi,…"

Sender's bio "Born Aug xx, 1992"

In 🇳🇬?

Someone born after I joined police calling me "Yomi" 😕

I need to change my DP — Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) August 10, 2017

Is it really disrespectful to address people by their first name in a professional setting?

Twitter reacts:

Why you dey carry shoulder up?

"Dear Yomi" is not rude… It's being professional — Mr. ChukwuNonso Eze (@Terry__Eze) August 10, 2017

As well. Like is it not my name? — Chine Ezeks 🎨 (@ChineEzeks) August 10, 2017

Lol, yoruba wahala!! Next they'll say the person did not kneel down or prostrate to greet in the DM😂😂😂 — BIYAYA (@Babypeng_) August 10, 2017

Ah ah. What is wrong with dear yomi. tbh You People need too chill with these unnecessary titles pic.twitter.com/lfUsRwus2o — Blue Cheese (@KobbyJinja) August 10, 2017

Really? In an official memo? He should have addressed him as Uncle Yomi or boda Yomi? — BIYAYA (@Babypeng_) August 10, 2017

Simply Mr, Mrs, Ms etc.

I still remember my primary school letter writing lessons – How to start formal & informal letters, then this is 🇳🇬. — Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) August 10, 2017

Here's my problem: can't call him Sir, he isn't a knight, can't call him Oga, he isn't my boss. Can't call him brother, he isn't my brother — Nnamdi Mbonu (@presidentnm) August 10, 2017

I may choose to address you as officer Yomi, Mr. Yomi, Dear Yomi, that's entirely a matter of personal principle or choice or courtesy — CHYCHY CHUKWU (@CHYCHYCHUKWU) August 10, 2017

It is still courteous if I call your name, Please. We are talking liberation and civilization not remaining static, stagnant, unmodernised — CHYCHY CHUKWU (@CHYCHYCHUKWU) August 10, 2017

A 1992 born is a graduate, working in a corporate environment, calling his/her billionaire 60years old CEO by name. — Taiwo Daniel Olutayo (@ruudvantaiwo) August 10, 2017

It's just being professional. The force should learn to be professional and leave culture out of work. This will reduce brutality a lot. — Taiwo Daniel Olutayo (@ruudvantaiwo) August 10, 2017

Silly boy, he should have prostrated in the mail. pic.twitter.com/k59NsGT8xP — Dre (@AOnung) August 10, 2017

Dear Mr Yomi

King of the Andals

Protector of the realm

Khal of the Great grass sea

1st of his name

Father of Dragons

Breaker of chains — Bruce Bateman (@louis_vader) August 10, 2017

English lessons

Dear Sir/madam is being professional. Formal/informal letter. Refer back to your brighter grammer — busayo (@slittiey) August 10, 2017

Please tell them oh. — Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) August 10, 2017

When some people just decide to eat groundnut with their home training. It is so common nowadays sir, the trick is to just ignore them. — Mikholo (@haryourbharmee) August 10, 2017

Some people did not pay attention in letter writing class in secondary school. — Θ δ ι г ι (@KrunchGrizzly) August 10, 2017

Informal and Formal letter writing rules. — Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) August 10, 2017

Let’s engage

Better stay in Nigeria because here it's Hi Yomi by everybody. If you like be IG of police. — nevus (@Monazeni) August 10, 2017

"When in Rome, do as the Romans do"

I have worked in environments outside 🇳🇬 where we all (police officers) called ourselves by first name. — Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) August 10, 2017

You are on official assignment how else do you expect him to address you? Nigerian big man mentality. — Shogo Biyi. (@shogsyboy) August 10, 2017

Officer. — Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) August 10, 2017

Dear ACP Abayomi! I'm one of ur ardent followers on tweeter because of ur uncommon brilliance;But this subject tweet frm u is disheartening — Osahon (@GlamourOTB) August 10, 2017

It is acceptable in some climes for a child to call his/her father by first name but not in 🇳🇬

There are rules for formal & informal letters — Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) August 10, 2017

Mr, Mrs, Ms are from a borrowed culture if you really want to bring Nigerian cultural values into this, we shouldn't be using them. — BIYAYA (@Babypeng_) August 10, 2017

There is nothing Cool, Western, Enlightened or liberal about being rude.It speaks to faulty upbringings, no culture. Promotes insolence — Khurla (@khurlaplus) August 10, 2017

Change the rules

Dear yomi, This is what should be done in your office to so you all will learn. pic.twitter.com/gl2gHY0QZc — TheSexPoet (18+) (@The_art_in_sex) August 10, 2017

You cannot even use "Mr" in a workplace like PWC.

But since we are Nigerians, esp we Yorubas, we like respect pass money😄😄😄😄 — Apinke (@apinkeade1) August 10, 2017

When I interned at P&G calling someone 'sir' can get fired. Their culture is call everyone by their first name. And it helps d work env — Abdulhamid Nasiru (@AbdhAm_nAs) August 10, 2017

LOL. What will the sir do to you? The things we value ehn, I don't even get it. I specially tell my colleagues to cut off the sir! https://t.co/L6uTOuXhCo — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) August 10, 2017

Back then in Guiness PLC, "Mr/Mrs" and "Sir/Ma" were inappropriate words. Our Sales Director was Seni and that's how we addressed him. Na wa — Castano Yemi Dada (@YemiCastano) August 10, 2017

You miss it again. The people I refer to my colleagues are my staff. And no one needs to know I am their boss. I am NOT ABOVE them! https://t.co/GhBClUBhGC — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) August 10, 2017

'Good evening' without sir. LOL. My people! Let us do away with these puerile quests. What about those that will add sir & still diss you? — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) August 10, 2017

The day a person becomes too big to answer his name with no title attached, that day he has lost it. Even Jehovah no get title.@DrJoeAbah — Olusola John (@OlusolaJon) August 10, 2017

Don’t be fooled

Our MCM Police officer believed biodata people put up on social media as DOB to be true. 😆 — Godspeed (@JesuisNaija) August 10, 2017

In summary

How many of you will DM @DrJoeAbah or @afalli for the first time and go with Dear Joe….Dear Andrew? I know I won't. — Olutomide (@OluAdeoYe1) August 10, 2017

There's a difference between formal and casual communication. Know this difference. Has nothing to do with age. — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) August 10, 2017

If you have not become familiar with someone, it is appropriate to keep communication formal. Don't presume familiarity. — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) August 10, 2017

Simple.