The Thread: “Yoruba wahala” “Chill with the titles” | ACP Abayomi Shogunle gets major heat from TwitterNG

Every day, Twitter NG scavenges for things to talk about. They will jump on an opinion, a sentiment, anything at all (especially those at odds with what they reckon popular opinion dictates) for talk-ability sake. They will even help you make it trend, like they did Toke, because Amadioha forbid that a day comes and goes with the TL being dry.
That’s how everybody jumped on the Assistant Commissioner of Police’s tweet today:
My DM: "Dear Yomi,…"
Sender's bio "Born Aug xx, 1992"
In 🇳🇬?
Someone born after I joined police calling me "Yomi" 😕
I need to change my DP
— Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) August 10, 2017
Is it really disrespectful to address people by their first name in a professional setting?
Twitter reacts:
Why you dey carry shoulder up?
"Dear Yomi" is not rude… It's being professional
— Mr. ChukwuNonso Eze (@Terry__Eze) August 10, 2017
As well. Like is it not my name?
— Chine Ezeks 🎨 (@ChineEzeks) August 10, 2017
Lol, yoruba wahala!! Next they'll say the person did not kneel down or prostrate to greet in the DM😂😂😂
— BIYAYA (@Babypeng_) August 10, 2017
Ah ah. What is wrong with dear yomi. tbh You People need too chill with these unnecessary titles pic.twitter.com/lfUsRwus2o
— Blue Cheese (@KobbyJinja) August 10, 2017
Really? In an official memo? He should have addressed him as Uncle Yomi or boda Yomi?
— BIYAYA (@Babypeng_) August 10, 2017
Simply Mr, Mrs, Ms etc.
I still remember my primary school letter writing lessons – How to start formal & informal letters, then this is 🇳🇬.
— Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) August 10, 2017
Here's my problem: can't call him Sir, he isn't a knight, can't call him Oga, he isn't my boss. Can't call him brother, he isn't my brother
— Nnamdi Mbonu (@presidentnm) August 10, 2017
I may choose to address you as officer Yomi, Mr. Yomi, Dear Yomi, that's entirely a matter of personal principle or choice or courtesy
— CHYCHY CHUKWU (@CHYCHYCHUKWU) August 10, 2017
It is still courteous if I call your name, Please. We are talking liberation and civilization not remaining static, stagnant, unmodernised
— CHYCHY CHUKWU (@CHYCHYCHUKWU) August 10, 2017
A 1992 born is a graduate, working in a corporate environment, calling his/her billionaire 60years old CEO by name.
— Taiwo Daniel Olutayo (@ruudvantaiwo) August 10, 2017
It's just being professional. The force should learn to be professional and leave culture out of work. This will reduce brutality a lot.
— Taiwo Daniel Olutayo (@ruudvantaiwo) August 10, 2017
Silly boy, he should have prostrated in the mail. pic.twitter.com/k59NsGT8xP
— Dre (@AOnung) August 10, 2017
Dear Mr Yomi
King of the Andals
Protector of the realm
Khal of the Great grass sea
1st of his name
Father of Dragons
Breaker of chains
— Bruce Bateman (@louis_vader) August 10, 2017
English lessons
Dear Sir/madam is being professional. Formal/informal letter. Refer back to your brighter grammer
— busayo (@slittiey) August 10, 2017
Please tell them oh.
— Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) August 10, 2017
When some people just decide to eat groundnut with their home training. It is so common nowadays sir, the trick is to just ignore them.
— Mikholo (@haryourbharmee) August 10, 2017
Some people did not pay attention in letter writing class in secondary school.
— Θ δ ι г ι (@KrunchGrizzly) August 10, 2017
Informal and Formal letter writing rules.
— Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) August 10, 2017
Let’s engage
Better stay in Nigeria because here it's Hi Yomi by everybody. If you like be IG of police.
— nevus (@Monazeni) August 10, 2017
"When in Rome, do as the Romans do"
I have worked in environments outside 🇳🇬 where we all (police officers) called ourselves by first name.
— Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) August 10, 2017
You are on official assignment how else do you expect him to address you? Nigerian big man mentality.
— Shogo Biyi. (@shogsyboy) August 10, 2017
Officer.
— Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) August 10, 2017
Dear ACP Abayomi! I'm one of ur ardent followers on tweeter because of ur uncommon brilliance;But this subject tweet frm u is disheartening
— Osahon (@GlamourOTB) August 10, 2017
It is acceptable in some climes for a child to call his/her father by first name but not in 🇳🇬
There are rules for formal & informal letters
— Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) August 10, 2017
Mr, Mrs, Ms are from a borrowed culture if you really want to bring Nigerian cultural values into this, we shouldn't be using them.
— BIYAYA (@Babypeng_) August 10, 2017
There is nothing Cool, Western, Enlightened or liberal about being rude.It speaks to faulty upbringings, no culture. Promotes insolence
— Khurla (@khurlaplus) August 10, 2017
Change the rules
Dear yomi, This is what should be done in your office to so you all will learn. pic.twitter.com/gl2gHY0QZc
— TheSexPoet (18+) (@The_art_in_sex) August 10, 2017
You cannot even use "Mr" in a workplace like PWC.
But since we are Nigerians, esp we Yorubas, we like respect pass money😄😄😄😄
— Apinke (@apinkeade1) August 10, 2017
When I interned at P&G calling someone 'sir' can get fired. Their culture is call everyone by their first name. And it helps d work env
— Abdulhamid Nasiru (@AbdhAm_nAs) August 10, 2017
LOL. What will the sir do to you? The things we value ehn, I don't even get it. I specially tell my colleagues to cut off the sir! https://t.co/L6uTOuXhCo
— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) August 10, 2017
Back then in Guiness PLC, "Mr/Mrs" and "Sir/Ma" were inappropriate words. Our Sales Director was Seni and that's how we addressed him. Na wa
— Castano Yemi Dada (@YemiCastano) August 10, 2017
You miss it again. The people I refer to my colleagues are my staff. And no one needs to know I am their boss. I am NOT ABOVE them! https://t.co/GhBClUBhGC
— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) August 10, 2017
'Good evening' without sir. LOL. My people! Let us do away with these puerile quests. What about those that will add sir & still diss you?
— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) August 10, 2017
The day a person becomes too big to answer his name with no title attached, that day he has lost it. Even Jehovah no get title.@DrJoeAbah
— Olusola John (@OlusolaJon) August 10, 2017
Don’t be fooled
Our MCM Police officer believed biodata people put up on social media as DOB to be true. 😆
— Godspeed (@JesuisNaija) August 10, 2017
In summary
How many of you will DM @DrJoeAbah or @afalli for the first time and go with Dear Joe….Dear Andrew? I know I won't.
— Olutomide (@OluAdeoYe1) August 10, 2017
There's a difference between formal and casual communication. Know this difference. Has nothing to do with age.
— Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) August 10, 2017
If you have not become familiar with someone, it is appropriate to keep communication formal. Don't presume familiarity.
— Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) August 10, 2017
Simple.
He should thank God that he is even ACP. What of if he is corporal