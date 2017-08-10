128 Nigerians voluntarily return from Libya

128 Nigerians on Thursday voluntarily returned to the country, from Libya.

The National Emergency Management Agency received the returnees who included 126 males and two females, with two females and four males with medical cases.

They arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 5:40 pm, aboard an aircraft with flight no BURAQ 189 and registration number REG NO 5A ONA.

The Director-General of NEMA, Mr. Mustapha Maihajja, who was represented by the SouthWest Zonal Coordinator, Suleiman Yakubu, at the airport, said Nigerian youths must desist from seeking greener pastures in a foreign land.

“They would continue to be less human and may suffer numerous denials in foreign lands especially when they try to enter illegally. There are many opportunities here and the country is gradually getting back on track with greater prospects for every Nigerian to be proud of,” he said.