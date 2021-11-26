Countries restrict travel from southern Africa over COVID variant | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

UN demands “rapid return” of civilians to power in Mali and Guinea

The head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, said that the military in power in Guinea and Mali must work for a “rapid” return to civilian rule in both countries. – africanews reports.

Countries restrict travel from southern Africa over COVID variant

Several countries, including the United Kingdom, Israel and Singapore, have imposed travel restrictions after the discovery of a new coronavirus variant in South Africa. – Aljazeera reports.

Egypt celebrates reopening 3,400-year-old Avenue of the Sphinxes

The road, also known as Road of the Rams, dates back 3,400 years, Reuters reports. However, it was first discovered in the late 1940s, according to Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. – CNN reports.

Libya gunmen attack court stopping Gaddafi son’s appeal

Libya’s government has condemned an attack on a court ahead of an appeal by the son of slain former ruler Muammar Gaddafi against the rejection of his presidential election candidacy. – Alarabiya News reports.

Burkina president slams ‘dysfunctions’ after attack

Burkina Faso’s president has vowed to address “dysfunctions” hampering the country’s security forces after a jihadist attack that killed dozens of gendarmes. – The Guardian reports.