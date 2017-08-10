Excuses for failure will no longer be acceptable – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said the present administration will not allow excuses on its quest to deliver sustainable socio-economic development to Nigerians is not possible.

Osinbajo spoke at a retreat on the Economic Recovery Growth Plan and the 2018 Budget preparation.

He said, “The excuse that it won’t work here, the Nigerian factor, or some say exceptionalism, or the acceptance of failure before you even start is certainly not tenable any more.

“We simply have to accept that there is nothing Nigerian about failure, because as we know in our personal lives, failure and success are commodities on offer to everyone all over the world and every individual and every country makes a choice of which to buy.

“I will say on our behalf that we will choose success.”

He added, “I think it goes beyond motivational speech. I think it really challenges the core of our relevance as leaders and I am challenged and I know that many of us here too.

“I think that we will do what we need to do to make sure that we see through the labs that we have to identify specific areas where we will do this labs. We must see to it that this works.”