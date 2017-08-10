[The Activism Blog] Nigeria: In need of a Malala

In the afternoon of October 9, 2012, Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani female activist survived an assassination attempt orchestrated by the Taliban.

She went unconscious but later regained her consciousness after medical attention.

She was placed on the Taliban radar for advocating girl child right and education.

At the time of the attack, she was fifteen but was resolute in her goal to pursue education for the girl child.

In a subsequent interview with Christiane Amanpour years later, she retorted that the militants only shot her body but not her soul, as a result the vision was intact.



The Malala story is a successful one that needs to be replicated in our dear country for posterity sake and to quicken development in a critical but abandoned sector like education. She has visited Nigeria at least twice in the two years of the Buhari administration and the preceding one especially as it concerns education and the Chibok girls abduction.

The constant child rape currently prevalent in the country needs a crusader and a rallying point like Malala to name and shame perpetrators of such actions. Alas! We might not get that anytime soon as we live in a country where rape victims are begged to keep quiet and die with the pain.

However, we can’t continue with the skewed system that stigmatises and isolates rape victims like people suffering from an epidemic.