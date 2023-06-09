The Film Blog: TIERs Unveils Groundbreaking Film ‘PREYED’ Exposing Conversion Therapy in Nigeria, Premiering June 11

The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs) is set to unveil its thought-provoking documentary, “PREYED: Uncovering The Impact Of Conversion Practices In Nigeria.”

This film hopes to serve as a beacon, shining a light on the urgent need for dialogue, awareness, and change surrounding the experiences of sexual and gender minority individuals in Nigeria.

Through the powerful medium of storytelling, “PREYED” weaves together a tapestry of personal narratives and firsthand accounts that bring to the forefront the devastating impact of conversion practices on the lives of those who have endured them.

This documentary ventures beyond the surface, inviting viewers to intimately connect with the individuals who have been subjected to these harmful and ineffective treatments.

By humanizing their stories, “PREYED” creates an empathetic bridge that enables audiences to comprehend the profound emotional and psychological repercussions of these practices.

Beyond the immediate focus on Nigeria, “PREYED” acts as a catalyst for a much larger global conversation. It underscores the urgent need to challenge and dismantle conversion therapies that persist in various parts of the world, often disguised as religious or pseudo-scientific approaches.

By exposing the detrimental consequences faced by sexual and gender minority individuals, this film compels us to question the ethical implications of these practices and advocate for their complete eradication.

The significance of “PREYED” extends far beyond its role as a documentary. It stands as a testament to the resilience and strength of survivors, igniting a call to action for lawmakers, policymakers, and society as a whole. It urges us to challenge our preconceived notions, confront discriminatory practices, and create a world that is inclusive, affirming, and respectful of all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

