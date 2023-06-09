‘I Never Knew He’s So Intelligent’ – LP Rep-Elect Amazed After Meeting with Tinubu

Amobi Ogah, the newly elected member of the House of Representatives, expressed his astonishment at the intelligence of President Bola Tinubu, whom he had the opportunity to meet during a gathering of the national assembly at the presidential villa.

Representing the Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency of Abia, Ogah, a member of the Labour Party (LP), commended Tinubu’s charisma and readiness to lead the nation.

In an elated tone, Ogah exclaimed, “Today is my best day. Today, I’m so happy that I’m an elected member seeing my president talking. In fact, I’ve never known that this man is so intelligent.”

Moved by Tinubu’s qualities, Ogah pledged his support for the All Progressives Congress (APC)-nominated candidates for the leadership positions in the House of Representatives. “So I’m so glad that the meeting we had today is going to take us a little bit to a more stabilized house. Now, even without talking to us again, we have agreed that we are going towards the government’s decision.”

The APC had nominated Tajudeen Abbas from Kaduna for the position of speaker and Benjamin Kalu from Abia for the position of deputy speaker in the 10th assembly.

Despite his affiliation with the Labour Party, Ogah emphasized that national interest and unity supersede party affiliations.

He stated, “Not minding (that) I’m of Labour Party, as of now, the party is not the issue. We’re talking about building the nation. We are talking about the unity of the nation.”

In the recent presidential election, Peter Obi, the LP’s standard-bearer, faced defeat against Tinubu, the APC’s candidate. However, Obi and the LP are currently challenging Tinubu’s victory at the presidential election tribunal, highlighting the ongoing legal battle surrounding the election results.

